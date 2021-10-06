Shakira Says Declared Companies in British Virgin Islands – Entertainment

The Colombian singer Shakira assured this Monday (4) that the companies she opened in the British Virgin Islands, revealed by the Pandora Papers investigation, were “duly declared” to the Spanish Treasury, are “completely transparent” and are already in liquidation process.

In a statement, the artist, who is awaiting trial for allegedly defrauding 14.5 million euros from the Spanish Treasury between 2012 and 2014, denied that these companies were formed in 2019, but between 2001 and 2009.

According to the singer, they are companies incorporated “in accordance with applicable law” and “long before” having established their habitual residence in Spain.

These companies, according to the statement, were “duly declared” to the Spanish tax authorities through the property tax and the personal income tax.

Although they were created with a “specific operational purpose”, nowadays these companies have no income or activity and are in liquidation process, argued the artist.

The Pandora Papers draw from the findings of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The investigation, unveiled on Sunday, is based on 11.9 million files from 14 dispatches that created companies in tax havens and was published in the international press.

Alleged tax fraud

In July, a Spanish judge in Barcelona left the singer one step away from trial after finding “sufficient evidence” of fraud from the tax authorities, pretending not to reside in Spain and hiding her income through a business structure based on tax havens in 2012 and 2014.

The criminal case stems from a complaint by the Public Ministry, which accused Shakira of six offenses against the tax authorities.

Shakira has already paid the 14.5 million euros that the Tax Agency demanded – plus another three million in interest – but denies the tax fraud, arguing that her presence in Spain was still sporadic in those years.

The Colombian artist informed that the Regional Administrative Court of Catalonia has just given her reason in a lawsuit against the Tax Agency for around 300 thousand euros corresponding to fiscal years 2015 and 2016.

According to the statement sent on Monday, the Administrative Court has now recognized that the Tax Agency has incorrectly paid “a series of surcharges”.