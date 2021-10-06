Shares in Banco Inter, Banco Pan and Méliuz fell again; Petrobras down by more than 2%

SAO PAULO – A new day of risk aversion for the markets, with once again renewed fears about global inflation with the shock of energy prices, in addition to a more modest projection for growth.

Treasuries bonds remain under pressure, with the 10-year bond yield up 1.5% in the wake of stronger-than-expected ADP data, impacting “growth” stocks here as well.

The shares of Banco Inter (BIDI4;BIDI11) continue to collapse, accumulating losses of around 20% during the week, and not even its operational preview helped to reduce risk aversion with the stock. Banco Pan (BPAN4) and Mosaico (MOSI3), after the previous night’s fall, are still bearish.

Méliuz (CASH3), even after a preview considered positive, drops by more than 4%, also in the midst of this scenario.

The risk to invest in growth/technology stocks is seen as greater than in value stocks in this scenario, as the cash flow of growth companies has a longer term (duration) and with the company’s value more concentrated in perpetuity .

Retailers, in general, had a fall, also with the unexpected drop of 3.1% in sales in the sector in August in the monthly comparison, with few segments, such as pharmaceuticals, in addition to fabrics, apparel and footwear, showing high.

Few stocks register gains, with even Ambev (ABEV3), which opened higher, starting to operate close to stability. BBI released a preview of the company’s results, with third-quarter figures to be released on October 28, projecting Ebitda 2% above consensus, to BRL 5.075 billion, and net profit 9% beyond the project by market consensus, to BRL 2.565 billion.

Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4), which had been rising in recent sessions, registered a decrease of more than 2%, on a day when oil fell.

The Brent-type commodity hit $83 again on Wednesday, backed by OPEC+’s refusal to increase production more quickly in a context of concern about the restricted energy supply worldwide. Later in the session, however, oil fell from its highs. By late morning, Brent for December was down 1.55% to $81.28 a barrel.

Check out more highlights:

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio reported having produced 31,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in September, 7.6% less than the 33,593 barrels produced in August.

From last month’s total, 15,988 barrels were produced in the Frade Field, while the production of the Polvo Field together with the Tubarão Martelo Field, in September, totaled 13,390 boed, affected by production interrupted in two wells due to failure of the submerged centrifugal pump (BCS).

The Manati Field totaled a production of 1,666 boed. In September, sales reached 424.5 thousand barrels of oil (bbl), all from the Polvo and Tubarão fields.

Enauta announces that its total oil and gas production reached 675,600 barrels of oil equivalent in September. The average daily production in the period was 22,500 boe.

Also in September, the average daily production of the Atlanta Field was 14.7 thousand barrels of oil, similar to the previous month. The Field operated through three wells until September 5th and two wells the rest of the month. The return of production from the third well is expected for the first quarter of 2022, according to the company.

On the other hand, the average daily production at Manati decreased 12% compared to August, reflecting the interruption of the Field’s operations between September 28th and October 3rd. Currently, the production of Manati is normalized.

Dommo Energy (DMMO3)

Dommo Energia announced that the company’s production was 21,142 barrels in September 2021.

The Operator informed the company that the Tubarão Martelo Field has two wells whose production was interrupted by failures in the submerged centrifugal pump (BCS): (i) the TBMT-8H well, which, after being cleaned, had its workover temporarily discontinued; and (ii) the TBMT-2H well, which failed in the second half of September and will undergo a workover process.

“With the completion of well TBMT10H entering its final stages and expected to be completed in mid-October, the Kingmaker rig is on its way to well TBMT-2H to do so and will then move on to well TBMT-8H,” reported the company.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or informed that it acquired Hospital Aeroporto, in Lauro de Freitas/BA, for the firm value of R$ 230 million.

The Ebitda forecast for Hospital Aeroporto is R$ 20 million for the 12 months following the operation, with part of the synergies incorporated. According to Rede d’Or in a material fact, the deal “reinforces the institution’s commitment” to its expansion strategy and long-term vision.

The operation includes the property, the hospital’s headquarters, with constructive potential for expansion of at least 200 beds. Currently, the hospital has 85 beds. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Gol reported that demand for its flights was 36.8% higher in September than a year earlier, when the company and the entire airline industry were still suffering greater impacts caused by the pandemic.

Compared to August, demand rose 0.7% while supply increased 2.1%, according to data released by the company last month. The company said third-quarter demand was 87.5% higher than July-September 2020 and its seat supply rose 38.1% in September and 82.5% in the third quarter, year-on-year.

Gol continued without international flights and transported a total of 1.6 million passengers last month, an increase of 47.8% over September 2020. The number of customers transported in the quarter rose from 2.6 million to almost 5 million .

Occupancy of the company’s aircraft in the third quarter was 81.4% compared to 79.3% in the annual comparison.

Santander Brazil (SANB11)

Shares of payment media company Getnet will begin trading on B3 on October 18th. The trading code for the shares will be GETT3 for common shares (which give voting rights), GETT4 for preferred shares (which give preferential rights to receive dividends) and GETT11 for units (groupings of different types of shares).

On Nasdaq, Getnet’s ADS (in effect, the company’s shares traded on the US stock exchanges) will begin trading from October 22nd under the code GET.

As Getnet was born as a payment arm of Santander Brasil, the bank’s shareholders will receive on October 15th, 0.25 common, preferred and unit shares of Getnet for each common, preferred or Unit share issued by Santander Brasil.

Vale informed that it has suspended copper production at the Salobo mine, in the municipality of Marabá (PA) after a fire. According to the company, it was controlled by emergency teams and there were no casualties or environmental damage. “The affected location is undergoing an assessment and the causes of the fire are being investigated”, says the company in a statement to the market.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the resumption of production will take place by the end of October. Other activities, including mine and maintenance operations, proceed normally. In 2020, Salobo produced 172.7 kilotonnes of copper concentrate.

Méliuz released its preview of operating data for the third quarter of 2021. Regarding gross sales volume of goods (GMV), the company claims to have achieved the best result in history, even surpassing the values ​​of the fourth quarter of 2020, when the last occurred Sexta-feira Negra.

“Considering only Méliuz (excluding acquisitions), we reached a GMV of R$ 1.1 billion, a growth of 26% against the second quarter of 2021 and 72% against the same period of the previous year”, he points out.

In relation to the other group companies, Méliuz had a GMV of R$291 million for Picodi and R$49 million for Promobit in the third quarter, totaling R$1.4 billion of GMV in the consolidated view for the quarter.

“In the last 12 months ended September 30, 2021, we generated a total GMV of BRL 4.5 billion, of which BRL 3.8 billion related to Méliuz, BRL 642 million to Picodi (considers from March 2021 ) and R$81 million to Promobit (considering from May 2021)”.

The company ended the quarter with a total of 20.8 million open accounts, an increase of 2.0 million compared to the second quarter, when it reached 18.8 million, and 9.1 million over the same period of the year previous year, when we reached 11.6 million.

Rumo released the guidance (projections) for the railway construction, operation, exploration and conservation project

which independently connects the Rondonópolis road-rail terminal to Cuiabá and Lucas do Rio Verde, in Mato Grosso.

The company projects a capex of BRL 9 million to BRL 11 million with the project between 2022 and 2030.

Regarding the approximate volume of grains migrated from Rondonópolis to other terminals, the company projects a total of 16 million tons.

The approximate potential volume of additional tons of grain is 18 million tons.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan announced on Tuesday the launch of Golden Lake, a development in Porto Alegre (RS) with seven condominiums with 18 residential towers in all, with a general sales value (PSV) estimated at around R$4 billion.

Raízen informed that it will invest around R$ 150 million to build a new electricity generation unit from sugarcane bagasse, which would increase the company’s production capacity by 105,000 MWh per year.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

