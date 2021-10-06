Sheik says if Fla wins the Libertadores, he’s a candidate for the Worlds

Emerson Sheik spoke again about Flamengo’s strength in the tournaments they are playing. After the analysis at the ‘Arena SBT’ yesterday, the former player stressed on his social networks that if the red-black player passes by Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, he is the strong candidate to be world champion.

“We have the greatness to recognize and value ours, Flamengo is flying, they have built a strong team with players who have played in European football. It is obvious that European football will always be the favorite when it faces a South American, unlike the currency makes the situation very comfortable for them, who quickly take all of our stars,” he began by saying, adding:

“I, Emerson, and not you, I think Flamengo, beating Libertadores (they need to beat Palmeiras), will be the favorite for the Club World title. That’s my opinion.”

After leaving Barcelona-EQU behind in the semifinals of the South American competition, Renato Gaúcho’s team will face Palmeiras on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Uruguay.

The defending champions of the Champions League, who will compete in the Club World Cup, are Chelsea, who were recently reinforced with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.