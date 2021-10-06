Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes off 60% this Wednesday; Bitcoin (BTC) exceeds BRL 280 thousand

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency meme (SHIB) remains firm in the upward movement that began earlier in the week and this Wednesday morning (6), and has appreciated by more than 60% in the last 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token is trading on the exchanges at $0.000022, a price slightly lower than the $0.000024 top SHIB hit in the early morning, its highest quote in at least five months.

The last time the currency had such a positive performance was in May, a bullish period for the entire crypto market but especially for cryptocurrencies meme. That month, SHIB managed to appreciate 40,000% and hit a price record of US$0.000038.

Even though the Shiba Inu is still 43% lower in price than the historical high, a 200% appreciation in the week is an important event for the currency that in recent months ended up losing almost all the gains it acquired at the beginning of the year.

Once again, who was behind the growth of SHIB, in an indirect way, was the billionaire Elon Musk. Prices started to rise soon after the businessman to share on Twitter a picture of Floki, his pet dog of the Japanese Shiba Inu breed.

Also, on Friday, an unidentified whale purchased 6 trillion SHIBs for $43.8 million, a move spotted by the Ethereum network’s large transaction monitoring profile called Whale Stats.

Another important factor helping Shiba Inu’s rise came in late September, when the currency was listed on Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States.

Bitcoin on the rise

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) registers the best appreciation of the day among the Top 100 cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) had a strong increase in the beginning of Tuesday night and this morning it seems to have stabilized its price around R$ 280 thousand, according to the Bitcoin Price Index (IPB).

The market leader cryptoactive grew 2.6% in the last 24 hours and, in dollar terms, it continues with some comfort above the important level of US$50 thousand, being traded in brokers at around US$51,330.

The same behavior as BTC is not seen in the altcoin graphs. Most did not have the strength to maintain the price gains they made yesterday and dawned in the red.

Solana (SOL) shows the worst performance among the Top 10 assets, devaluing 8.5% in the last 24 hours, now quoted at US$ 155. Binance Coin (BNB) is also down 4.1%, followed by by Ethereum (-1.7%), Cardano (-3.7%) and XRP (-2%).

On the other hand, Dogecoin (DOGE) takes advantage of the momentum of its rival Shiba Inu to increase 5% on the day and beat the best quote of the month of US$ 0.27.