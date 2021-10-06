Sikêra Jr. suffers defeat in court and gets reprimanded for attempted censorship · TV News

The 1st Civil Court of Amazonas denied request of presenter Sikêra Jr., by RedeTV!, against the group Sleeping Giants Brasil. The anchor of the National Alert wanted punishment and payment of compensation for moral and material damages to those responsible for the project, who led a campaign to demonetize the presenter — Sikêra lost dozens of sponsors and advertisers due to homophobic phrases.

The case can still be appealed at the second instance. In the decision, obtained first hand by the TV news, Judge Sheilla Jordana de Sales argued that the Sleeping Giants’ action to question the program’s partner brands after Sikêra’s prejudiced conduct is legal. In addition, the judge gave a “lesson” to the presenter and accused him of not fully defending freedom of expression.

On June 23 this year, Sikêra Jr. said on her show on RedeTV! that gays were a “stressed race”. Days later, Sleeping Giants Brasil, a project formed by the couple Mayara Stelle and Leonardo de Carvalho Leal, began a campaign to demonetize the presenter on TV and its digital platforms.

The campaign worked, and more than 150 brands withdrew their ads . On her show, Sikêra even cried live and let out what she called the “sealing campaign” against her show. “I trust the justice of my country and I’m sure you will pay for the hell you are doing in my life,” said the presenter in September.

Sikêra filed the lawsuit on the 14th of that month. In it, he urged the removal of Sleeping Giants Brasil from social networks and an indemnity equivalent to the damage he had with the demonetization of his work. The magistrate denied the request, believing that it is part of the public debate that the National Alert’s advertisers be questioned.

“The plaintiff alleges that the defendants’ manifestations culminated in the dispersion of several advertisers of their television program. It so happens that the Judiciary is prohibited from censoring the debate of ideas, nor the right to expression and critical opinion,” said the judge.

Critical justice Sikêra Jr.

Sheilla Jordana de Sales also criticized the fact that Sikêra Jr. wanted to curtail the movement’s freedom of expression. According to her, the request is inconsistent with what the 55-year-old journalist defends daily, which is precisely the fact that everyone can do what they want in life.

“It is important to note that in a similar situation, where the defendant is in the defendant, he maintained the legitimacy of his statements in the fundamental clause of freedom of expression. It should be noted that technically he asserted the need to protect this right against any tool of limitation. Considering that the provision vindicated by the party restricts freedom of expression, I reject the request”, concluded the judge.

Sikêra Jr. can still appeal the decision. The presenter has a valid contract with RedeTV! until 2027, with a fine of R$ 38 million. How did the TV news in July, he earns R$ 500 thousand a month, which is R$ 6 million a year. In other words, having advertisers helps a lot on this account.