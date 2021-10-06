Solange Gomes says she suffers prejudice for being ‘hot’

One day before the third poll of The Farm 13, Solange Gomes was sharp this Monday (4th). in conversation with Victor Pecoraro and Tiago Piquilo, she pointed out that people are mistaken with her appearance, and suffers from ‘Ghostophobia’ for this reason.

“First they think I have 50 men: one pays a bill; another gives a car; another, I don’t know what. That’s what goes through people’s minds and it’s the other way around, it’s not like that. That’s what I said about prejudice, about taste-phobia”, she began.

“Like phobia? Is there such a word?”asked the actor. “It’s a prejudice, right? A sensual woman, a hot, beautiful woman, a woman who works with sensuality. People think that women are stupid, that women don’t know how to do anything, that they have an easy life. It’s a prejudice. There is this prejudice”, explained the columnist.

Didn’t like

Last weekend, Solange Gomes she got mad at the reality show, when she was called unoccupied. It all started after the farmer Gui Araújo say this to the person. Infuriated, she made it clear that she didn’t need to wake up whenever they wanted.

“You have to tell me. Afraid of Solange? They went to talk to Bill. I just don’t want to lie, understand? This morning I didn’t like the way he spoke to me. He said: ‘I’m glad you woke up and are doing something’. Of course I won’t be silent. Even more so, my love, I’m a woman who works, I pay all my bills, I won’t listen to jokes. I’m taking more than 10, 12 pills a day”, he said.

voting caught fire

In the first voting of the edition, Solange made the atmosphere catch fire, by justify the vote and say that there were pawns who would form couples in the program, for combining the strategy before the reality show.

“There is a rumor inside here that there are 6 couples and they didn’t want to declare themselves inside. That they came from outside and I don’t know if it was true… everyone has the right to date whoever they want. I just think the public doesn’t deserve to be fooled. I think the public likes those who play fair. I won’t quote, because someone came and the public saw and knows who one of the couples is and knows who one of the couples is”, she vented, who has already been much criticized by Marina Ferrari. “As expected, the person I believe will be eliminated is Sol. I don’t know which camera or mirror is watching the show because she said I just keep applying makeup. I’m not worried about her opinion because whoever is watching the program can see that I train, play, cook, make friends”, declared the influencer.