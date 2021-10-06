Sony will no longer accept credit cards on PS3 and PS Vita PS Store as of October 27th

Facebook

According to a post in the “Important Notices” section of Sony support, the company decided to discontinue credit card and PayPal payment for the PS3 and PS Vita on October 27, 2021.

To continue shopping on older consoles, you will need to purchase a Gift Card or add funds on another platform such as PC, PS4 or PS5.

Read the full release below.

As of October 27, 2021, you will no longer be able to use a credit or debit card, or a payment method such as PayPal, to purchase digital content or add funds to your wallet when visiting the PlayStation™Store on your PS3™ console or PS Vita system.

To purchase digital content for your PS3 console or PS Vita system, you must first add sufficient funds to your PlayStation Store wallet. You can add funds by redeeming a Gift Card from the PlayStation Store using a credit or debit card, PayPal or other available payment methods via a desktop computer, mobile device, PS4 console or PS5 console.

How will this affect games that have an in-game store? Can I buy a DLC from an in-game store?

It will still be possible to purchase content (including DLC) through in-game stores, but you will need to use wallet funds to pay for the content on PlayStation Store. You will not be able to use a credit or debit card or other payment methods, such as PayPal, to complete your purchase.

Can I still use PlayStation Store Gift Cards on my PS3 console or PS Vita system?

Yes, PlayStation Store Gift Cards can be used on PS3 consoles and PS Vita systems. Product vouchers and subscription vouchers can also be used.