Sora’s revelation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the key to memes

This morning (5), the last fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced: Sora, of kingdom hearts.

The internet couldn’t let this ad go unnoticed and did what it always does best: memes.

The reputation of the two companies for filing a copyright claim was not left unturned.

new meme format just dropped pic.twitter.com/H1sPE7BwC5 — kong marx (@kongmunism) October 5, 2021

Will the companies now unite to send little lawsuits and extrajudicial notifications?

Some have pointed out that a small detail in the trailer must have been harder to get than the character himself.

This keychain probably cost Nintendo more money than Sora himself. pic.twitter.com/sKwToFlcFk — Nick (@GameApologist) October 5, 2021

The absence of some songs was felt (and teased).

As well as the similarity of other fighters with certain disney characters:

There’s even an “explanation” for Sora being the last.

The reason there’s no more characters after this is cause Sora locked the Keyhole for Smash pic.twitter.com/m98akiLz3s — SpookyJake (@JustMightyJake) October 5, 2021

Not all characters in the game should be happy about the competition.

Sephiroth during the sora reveal when he saw the keyblade pic.twitter.com/S7gQmNoste — SORA’S FUCKING IN (@gamingguru456) October 5, 2021

There were already many people prepared for the worst, in case Sora was not announced. Would he do well in Round 6?

Of course, not everyone was happy with the choice.

Poor Waluigi was once again forgotten at the barbecue.

But the outcome, in fact, closed with a flourish.