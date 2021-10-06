Sora’s revelation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the key to memes

This morning (5), the last fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced: Sora, of kingdom hearts.

The internet couldn’t let this ad go unnoticed and did what it always does best: memes.

The reputation of the two companies for filing a copyright claim was not left unturned.

Will the companies now unite to send little lawsuits and extrajudicial notifications?

Some have pointed out that a small detail in the trailer must have been harder to get than the character himself.

The absence of some songs was felt (and teased).

As well as the similarity of other fighters with certain disney characters:

There’s even an “explanation” for Sora being the last.

Not all characters in the game should be happy about the competition.

There were already many people prepared for the worst, in case Sora was not announced. Would he do well in Round 6?

Of course, not everyone was happy with the choice.

Poor Waluigi was once again forgotten at the barbecue.

But the outcome, in fact, closed with a flourish.