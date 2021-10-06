Soybean oil rises more than 3% in Chicago following energy market and…

Soybean oil futures follow the strong rise in energy matrices and rise more than 3% on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Tuesday (5). The December contract was already at 60.97 cents of the dollar per pound, following gains of almost 2% in oil prices, which had been registered both in the WTI and in Brent, the latter having already registered values ​​above US$ 82 .00 per barrel. Natural gas rose, this early afternoon today, more than 7%.

The strong pull in the energy market, mainly stimulated by an increase in demand – which occurs faster than estimated for the most severe post-peak period of the pandemic – which is of restricted supply, gives room for intense gains not only soy oil, but also other vegetable oils, especially palm oil, which has now renewed its historic maxims.

Thus, the rise in oil also pulls soybean futures traded on the CBOT. Around 12:00 (GMT), prices rose between 14 and 14.25 points, taking November to US$ 12.49 and May to US$ 12.79 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

The fundamentals are lining up and are already consolidating, according to analysts and market consultants, the downward trend for soybean prices. The improvement in the rhythm of Brazilian planting and the good advance of the American harvest put pressure on prices, as well as the momentary Chinese absence of purchases in the American market due to its golden week holiday.

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new weekly crop monitoring bulletin with the 2021/22 soybean harvest slightly above market expectations. Until last Sunday (3), 34% of the American area had already been harvested, against 32% of the average expected by traders, and 16% from the previous week. A year ago the percentage was 35% and the average of the last five years was 26%.

However, market consultant Aaron Edwards, from Roach Ag Marketing, reminds that these fundamentals are not yet completely defined – given all the development of the new Brazilian crop still ahead -, which may also affect the trajectory of quotations.