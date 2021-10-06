Square Enix Announces Kingdom Hearts Franchise Collections (Cloud Version) for Switch • Switch Brasil

Square Enix in partnership with Disney today announced the collections Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch. A launch window will be revealed in the future.

About the game



Which KINGDOM HEARTS are coming to Switch?

There are 10 experiences KINGDOM HEARTS coming to Nintendo Switch as three standalone cloud releases: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version.

Plus, you’ll be able to buy all games together in an all-in-one cloud version collection: KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud

But what specific games, you might be wondering, are included in these collections? Here is the complete list of what you can play:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version



The first collection includes the following:

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX – The action RPG that first introduced players to Sora and the worlds of KINGDOM HEARTS. It’s been enhanced with remastered HD visuals, improved controls, a reworked soundtrack and more!

– The action RPG that first introduced players to Sora and the worlds of KINGDOM HEARTS. It’s been enhanced with remastered HD visuals, improved controls, a reworked soundtrack and more! KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Chain of Memories – After the dramatic events of the first game, Sora, Donald and Goofy stumble across the mysterious Castle Oblivion and into an adventure that threatens one of their most precious treasures – their memories. This game augments the original action RPG gameplay of the series with an innovative card battle system – it’s one of the most exclusive games in the series.

– After the dramatic events of the first game, Sora, Donald and Goofy stumble across the mysterious Castle Oblivion and into an adventure that threatens one of their most precious treasures – their memories. This game augments the original action RPG gameplay of the series with an innovative card battle system – it’s one of the most exclusive games in the series. KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (Kinematics Remastered in HD) – This story centers on Roxas, a young man with a very special connection to Sora. This version features cinematics from the original game, enhanced with additional text and remastered in HD.

(Kinematics Remastered in HD) – This story centers on Roxas, a young man with a very special connection to Sora. This version features cinematics from the original game, enhanced with additional text and remastered in HD. KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX – Sora, Donald and Goofy come together in an epic action-RPG adventure that takes them through some incredibly memorable ​​- and unexpected Disney worlds.

– Sora, Donald and Goofy come together in an epic action-RPG adventure that takes them through some incredibly memorable ​​- and unexpected Disney worlds. KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX – This is a fan favorite. It’s a prequel that focuses on three new playable characters: Terra, Ventus and Aqua. The story of these three friends is heartfelt, emotional and has great implications for the saga KINGDOM HEARTS.

– This is a fan favorite. It’s a prequel that focuses on three new playable characters: Terra, Ventus and Aqua. The story of these three friends is heartfelt, emotional and has great implications for the saga KINGDOM HEARTS. KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Coded (Kinematics Remastered in HD) – This story takes a virtual Sora, aptly named Data Sora, into a digital world to find answers to a mysterious message. The collection features only enhanced kinematics.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version



The second collection offers:

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD – Sora and his best friend Riku take the Mark of Mastery exams to become true keyblade handlers. It doesn’t come out… as planned.

– Sora and his best friend Riku take the Mark of Mastery exams to become true keyblade handlers. It doesn’t come out… as planned. KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- – This brilliantly small action RPG puts you in the shoes of Aqua, who debuted in KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep. It’s mandatory because the game’s events lead directly to the KINGDOM HEARTS III.

– This brilliantly small action RPG puts you in the shoes of Aqua, who debuted in KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep. It’s mandatory because the game’s events lead directly to the KINGDOM HEARTS III. KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (Movie) – This special movie takes you back in the series timeline to tell the story of the Foretellers.

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version



The third collection includes the following:

Sora’s battle against the forces of Darkness reaches its unforgettable climax in this beautiful adventure that takes Sora, Donald and Goofy to the new worlds of Disney and Pixar. They’ll explore a toy store with Buzz and Woody, unravel a sinister plot with Rapunzel, help Sully and Mike Wazowski show the evil forces at the door, and much more.

The Switch version also includes the Re Mind DLC as standard, giving you extra story content, new boss battles and many additional features as part of your purchase.