Stay on top of this Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Arthur Lira tries to negotiate a new format in charging ICMS on fuel. In Europe, energy prices are fueling concerns about inflation and, as a result, rising interest rates and falling equity markets. The pattern was set in Europe overnight and is expected to continue when US markets open.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday. October 6th.

1. Fuel price

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) is negotiating a new project to change the ICMS tax base on fuel. Today, the states take into account the average price of the last 15 days to decide the value of the tax, but Lira’s idea is that the tax should focus on the average of the last two years.

The measure would reduce the price of gasoline by 8%, while alcohol and diesel would fall by 7% and 3.7%, respectively, according to the president of the Chamber. With this new format, the idea is that punctual fluctuations in the international market of and of the less affect the value of the tax. The change would also bring greater regularity to the collections of the states.

The project must face resistance from states and municipalities, according to Globo. Consefaz, which brings together state finance secretaries, is against the measure, as well as the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), which claims that the measure withdraws resources from the locals.

2. Concerns about inflation in Europe

Worries about stagflation hit European equity and bond markets overnight as prices and energy marked new highs. The benchmark bond yield rose to as much as -0.16%, the highest since May, while its bond equivalent rose to 1.13%, the highest in more than two years.

Natural gas prices in the UK hit a new all-time high of 97 euros per megawatt-hour as the dispute over energy supplies at the start of the northern hemisphere’s heating season showed no signs of abating.

The economy, in turn, showed signs of a sharp slowdown, falling 7.7% in August, largely due to the .

Russia is still awaiting European regulatory approval to start gas flow through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and a Kremlin spokesman has once again blamed European lawmakers for the shortage.

Treasury yields also advanced in the US amid uncertainty about the debt ceiling and fears that higher global energy prices will also pass into US inflation through the transmission channel. European and Chinese demand for liquefied natural gas exports continues to wreak havoc on US benchmark prices, which rose another 0.9% overnight to $6,369 per million Btu. They have now more than tripled in the past year.

3. Stocks must give up Tuesday’s earnings at opening

US stocks are likely to fall again at the opening, under further pressure from rising energy prices. The benchmark Treasury yield rose to as much as 1.57% overnight, before stabilizing slightly lower at 1.54% at 6:15 am ET.

Markets fell 0.97%, putting the cash index on track to miss out on all of Tuesday’s gains and more when the market opens. Those were also down 1.12%, reversing all gains from the previous session, and the {{8874|futures of the 100}} were down 1.26%.

Stocks likely to be in focus include Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which remains under pressure after critical comments from lawmakers and women on Tuesday in response to whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony. Also in focus will be the actions of the Warby Parker (NYSE:), which rose sharply in its market debut on Tuesday. Brewer reports earnings.

4. Increased interest rates around the world

The global monetary tightening cycle continued overnight, with the base rate increasing by 25 basis points to 0.5%, citing inflationary pressures.

did the same, increasing its referral rate from 1.25% to 1.50%.

That raises expectations for , whose national bank is also under pressure to raise rates for the first time since the pandemic. The Polish policy-making council will meet on Wednesday. Hungary, Czech and Romania have tightened policy in recent days, while the policy is up 0.7% from expectations that the NBP will follow suit, despite its obvious reluctance.

In the cryptocurrency space, the market held above $50,000, but alternative currencies came under new pressure.

5. Oil hits new highs, EIA inventory data in focus

Crude oil prices hit new highs, still supported by the perception that OPEC and its allies will leave the world short of fuel in the coming months, refusing to accelerate production increases.

That perception is enduring despite a second consecutive weekly increase in US oil inventories, albeit small, of less than 1 million barrels, according to the . The are released at 11:30 am.

At 8:37 am, futures rose 1.19% to $82.23 a barrel.