STJ votes today whether Vale should continue to be paid for buried hydroelectric power plant | Economy

STJ votes today on whether Vale should continue to be paid for buried dam

The Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) – which brings together the 15 most senior justices of the court – judges this Wednesday the action that discusses whether a hydroelectric plant that stopped working due to the collapse of the Fundão dam, in the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais , can continue receiving monthly resources from the electricity sector even without generating energy. Data from the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) show costs in the order of R$ 485 million.

The imbroglio involves the Risoleta Neves plant, which belongs to the consortium led by Vale and was buried by mud in the 2015 environmental disaster. .5% remaining shares. The plant had 140 MW of installed power.

In 2017, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) determined the temporary suspension of the plant’s commercial operation, which led to the exclusion of Risoleta Neves from the Energy Reallocation Mechanism – a system by which the electricity produced by all hydroelectric plants in the country it is added and then apportioned between each one of them, according to their production capacity.

The mechanism was created to reduce the economic risks of these plants, since it is the National System Operator (ONS) that determines the level of energy generation of each hydroelectric plant in the country according to the volume of rainfall.

The mining company, however, went to court and got an injunction to remain in the system. The decision was confirmed by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region and, therefore, Aneel appealed to the STJ. In October 2020, the request was denied by Minister Humberto Martins. Now, the Special Court will decide whether or not to confirm the understanding of the president of the STJ.

According to an audit carried out by the CGU and forwarded to the STJ, the electrical system supported, from 2015 to March 2021, costs in the order of BRL 485 million as a result of the maintenance of Risoleta in the relocation mechanism, “so that the financial costs allocated directly to consumers are approximately R$ 161 million”.

In a statement sent to the Court on the 24th, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended the arguments presented by Aneel, since it understands that the financial impact on the electricity system generated by the maintenance of payment to an inoperative plant is proven, as it pointed out. the CGU.

The PGR also recalled that in similar cases the STJ considered the judicial interference in the administrative area of ​​the electric energy service regulated by Aneel as offensive to public order, a situation that it classified as “privileged treatment” given to Vale.

“The exception of receiving revenue from the sale of energy without backing to actual energy generation (given the shutdown of the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant), doing so at the expense of generation and resources from other hydroelectric plants participating in the Energy Reallocation Mechanism, designed only for hydrological risk sharing,” argued the PGR.

To the STJ, the consortium that owns the plant defends the maintenance of the hydroelectric plant in the mechanism, since one of its purposes would be to resolve the excess or deficit in the supply of energy.