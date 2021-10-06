STOCK BACK | PS5 with new reduced price is available on Amazon

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. Now, the console with the new lowest prices is available for purchase on Amazon, where it can be purchased for a price that is currently well below what was announced at the time of the PlayStation 5’s launch.

PlayStation 5 stocks with an official market price tend to sell out quickly. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like demon’s souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can take advantage of the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.

UPDATE: you can also find the PS5 in the Fast Shop. Buying on Amazon, you have the advantage of being able to split the console in up to 10 times totally interest free, paying the same amount as those who choose to pay in cash. As it is a product shipped and sold by Amazon itself, it has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

About PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 brings many changes to the way you play, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Developed especially for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.

Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to 120 frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common in the market.

But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles like Ratchet & Clank and demon’s souls have been highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to gain access to past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet.

