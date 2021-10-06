Study shows that Earth is darker due to climate change

Climate change is making the Earth darker and scientists point out that the fact that the planet is reflecting less light is directly linked to the environmental problems the planet suffers.

According to an article published in the magazine Geophysical Research Letters, Earth’s climate and emitted brightness are directly linked by cloud dynamics over the Pacific Ocean.

The new studies were based on observations of the phenomenon known as “Earth glow”. For two decades, researchers monitor the light that the planet reflects off the surface of the darker side of the moon.

Using NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) satellites, NASA’s Ceres (Clouds and Earth’s Radiant Energy System) project has been in operation since 1997. A year later, scientists at the Big Bear Solar Observatory in southern Africa California, began to observe changes in light.

Combining analyzes from both studies, scientists have identified how and why the Earth’s brightness is changing.

According to the new research, over two decades, the amount of light reflected from Earth has declined by around 0.5%. However, over the past three years, this change has intensified. For experts, the reason is directly linked to climate change on the planet.

CERES data revealed that there was a loss of low-altitude bright clouds in the eastern Pacific Ocean. In addition, scientists have identified significant increases in ocean surface temperature.

The study also suggests that these light changes have direct implications for the future of the planet, intensifying the effects of global warming.