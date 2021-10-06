Support for the Pocketist agenda in the pandemic causes splits in medical entities – 10/06/2021 – Balance and Health

The support and promotion of pocketbook agendas in the new coronavirus pandemic, such as the prescription of the so-called “Covid kit” and the defense of federal government actions, caused a rift between medical entities.

With this, the AMB (Brazilian Medical Association) decided to launch a new body for dialogue with the Congress. The dialogue will now be made through the NAP (Parliamentary Support Nucleus).

The idea, therefore, is to leave aside the channel already established between the IBDM (Brazil Institute of Medicine) with the Chamber and the Senate. This is because the organization is considered faithful to the banners of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and close to the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), recently sued by the Union’s Public Defender for having issued an opinion in favor of chloroquine.

​The last straw for the AMB to open a dissidence would have been the mobilization of pro-government doctors to criticize Covid’s CPI in the Senate and defend the Secretary of Labor Management and Education of the Ministry of Health, Mayra Pinheiro —known as “chloroquine captain”—, as well as doctor Nise Yamaguchi and minister Marcelo Queiroga.

The IBDM housed all medical associations to develop actions with congressmen and continues to have more than 30 affiliates. NAP will also perform this function with AMB members.

At least 13 entities have already joined the new nucleus and left the institute.

The creation of the NAP took place after the dissatisfaction of members of the AMB with representatives of the IBDM, according to directors of the medical entities that followed the discussions. According to them, the institute’s leaders would be raising pocketbook agendas in sector debates.

Support for these banners occurred in IBDM WhatsApp groups and even in institute meetings. Among the issues would be the defense of early treatment with ineffective medications for Covid, such as hydroxychloroquine, and even criticism of vaccines.

The mobilization to support Pinheiro bothered some of the doctors linked to the associations who disagree with the actions of the secretary of the ministry.

In testimony to Covid’s CPI, she made a strong defense of the use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug ineffective against Covid-19, and admitted that the ministry had guided doctors across the country to adopt early treatment.

A day before the testimony, a group of doctors released a letter in defense of Pinheiro, saying that she had always acted in favor of “quality medicine and good training for medical professionals, in addition to defending medical autonomy”.

Prior to publication, the institute’s group was asked to support the letter. Many refused.

Signed by José Luiz Mestrinho, coordinator of the IBDM, among other doctors, the letter also states that the CPI “has politicized medical and scientific issues” and that the “major media” created the nickname “chloroquine captain” for Pinheiro.

“We cannot allow someone who defends the medical profession, in a technical and scientific way, to be exposed in this way to public opinion”, says the text.

Days after she gave her testimony, there was a meeting of the Parliamentary Medical Front, with the presence of Pinheiro and Queiroga, on June 14th. On the occasion, the president of the front, deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR), offered solidarity to the minister, Pinheiro and Yamaguchi.

“We are going through a moment of great turmoil in Brazilian politics. Unfortunately, medical work in confronting the pandemic in our country has become very polarized and trivialized. Here we have two colleagues who were victims of cowardly, disrespectful attacks by that CPI circus that is happening in the Senate,” said Gonçalves.

AMB’s new management took office in January of this year and did not support the way IBDM handled the situation. Because of this, he called the associates to form a new institute.

The president of the AMB, César Eduardo Fernandes, did not confirm that the creation was related to the reported problems. I just said that the intention is to have a direct relationship with congressmen without any partisan bias.

“We want a direct dialogue, without intermediation and without any factor of a political-ideological nature. We have to have as a cause the good practice of medicine and patient care. It doesn’t matter which side.”

He explained that the NAP will be managed with resources from the AMB itself and intends to house the federated companies. However, the societies that are part of the association are not obliged to leave the IBDM and go to the NAP, this is each one’s choice.

In line with the government, the AMB’s past management influenced the choice of physician Nelson Teich as Health Minister, in April 2020.

The association’s new command, however, criticizes Bolsonaro’s flags and CFM’s actions.

“I don’t know for what reasons the board hasn’t taken a clear position on, for example, Covid’s early treatment. [de que não funciona] are very clear,” Fernandes told sheet, in January.

Coordinator of the IBDM, Mestrinho did not want to comment on the differences between the entities to “avoid polemics and disunity”. “The institute continues to support the Parliamentary Medical Front,” he said.

CFM also declined to manifest itself.

Doctors unhappy with the creation of the NAP said, privately, that the mobilization of the AMB is political and that the association was uncomfortable with the role of the institute.

They also claim that the AMB only renamed the CAP (Political Affairs Commission), a body that already existed and was linked to the association. These same doctors deny that the CFM and the IBDM are pocketnaristas, but they recognize that the mobilization for the defense of Pinheiro, Yamaguchi and Queiroga caused great wear.

The NAP will be launched this Wednesday (6), at an event at the AMB headquarters, in Brasília. The institute and CFM must not participate in the ceremony.

Officials opposed to dissent said that the AMB will have difficulty in taking the lead in the dialogue with Congress. This is because the main leaders of the Parliamentary Medicine Front have promised to maintain their support for the IBDM in a meeting this Tuesday (5) with representatives of the institute.