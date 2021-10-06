Suzano sees paperboard production go off with straws and paper cups in restaurants

THE Suzano (SUZB3), the world’s largest pulp producer, began shifting part of the printing and writing paper production in its mills to make more cardboard, which has become highly valued in the country.

The change was triggered by growing demand for products based on white cardboard, which is used in medicine, cosmetics and food packaging, said Fabio Almeida Oliveira, the company’s director of paper and packaging, in an interview.

Suzano, which operates three paper mills, started to convert “a small part” of its operations that make paper for writing to the production of paperboard, without disclosing the converted capacity.

The pandemic has spawned new consumption habits, including an increase in food delivery and e-commerce, and a rapid acceleration of the replacement of plastic packaging with paper-based packaging.

Even with the reopening of restaurants after the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19, Suzano is selling more straws and paper cups.

These trends drove an unexpected 27% growth in demand for the company’s paperboard this year through July, according to Oliveira.

“This is way above any of our expectations,” he said.

Suzano, which drained a third of its paperboard production, is now diverting more to the domestic market, according to the Executive.

The shift occurs when some countries, including the US, are running out of printing paper due to bottlenecks in the supply chain, which, according to Oliveira, prevents regions with shortages from importing from countries with surpluses.

Despite logistical bottlenecks, the global writing and printing paper segment is still oversupplied, meaning its long-term outlook is one of decline due to ongoing digitization, Oliveira said. This bodes well for your move to heavier cardboard.

“Our conversion to cardboard tends to grow year by year,” he said.