Sylvinho explains the use of Mantuan in the last Corinthians games

One of the main highlights of Corinthians last year, Gustavo Mantuan still lives the expectation of appearing again frequently on the pitch with the shirt of Timão. Despite being related to the last game, against Bahia, Sylvinho chose not to use the young man, but he didn’t spare praise about his condition.

“He is a young athlete, with a lot of quality. You can play sideways, you are adapting a lot to what you can do. He is also looking for his own balance after his injuries. But it’s going well, and who decides when to come back is the athlete as he responds. I am very convinced that he will have his opportunity soon, because he has been training well and has had opportunities in training“, said Sylvinho at a press conference after the comeback victory against Bahia last Tuesday.

To understand Mantuan’s absence, one has to go back a year. In October 2020, the attacking midfielder had his great moment of prominence against Vasco, in São Januário, when he scored one of the goals that ensured Corinthians’ victory against the Rio team.

The day after that match, Mantuan was released to play a training game for the Brazilian Under-20 team against Corinthians Under-23. The attacking midfielder was injured 20 minutes into the second half, when he stepped wrong when trying to make a cross. The torn cruciate ligament in the left knee was confirmed on October 29th.

This was the third ligament injury suffered by the player. While in the youth category, Mantuan had two cruciate ligament tears – one in each knee. In the first, he was in the Sub-17, in 2018. In the second, he was in the Sub-20, in 2019.

After recovery, another hurdle came along the way. Last August, Gustavo Mantuan tested positive for Covid-19 and stayed away from Corinthians training. Ten days later, the attacking midfielder returned to training, scoring a great goal in the activity.

Back in September, the player was again listed for a match after almost 11 months, but since then he has not been used by Sylvinho in Timão’s commitments. The coach guarantees that the midfielder has been doing good training and that, soon, he should return to being an option for the team.

“About Gustavo, he is an athlete who is coming back from an injury. He is a player who is re-adapting, training very well, looking for space. It’s a 9 with mobility feature, it can move around the side, it’s a great player. It’s strong and healthy, time is coming little by little and it’s responding well“, concluded Sylvinho.

