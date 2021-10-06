Sylvinho repeats Vagner Mancini’s undefeated streak at Corinthians and seeks permanent return to the G-4 | corinthians

Coach Sylvinho repeated in the Brazilian Championship the biggest streak that Corinthians had in the season. By beating Bahia 3-1 on Tuesday night, Timão reached ten matches without losing, with five draws and five wins in the period.

The last defeat was on August 1st, against Flamengo, by 3-1, at Neo Química Arena.

The current sequence is the same obtained by coach Vagner Mancini between February 21, when Timão drew a goalless draw against Vasco for the Brasileirão-2020, and April 11, when the team scored 1-0 at Guarani, in Campinas, already for the Paulista championship.

At the time, the team was also unbeaten with five draws and five wins. The invincibility was broken by Ferroviária, which won 2-1 in Araraquara, by the state.

The result placed Timon in the G-4 at the opening of the 24th round, with 37 points and fourth position. Confirmation, however, will depend on other games. This Wednesday night, Fortaleza (36 points) visits Fluminense. Bragantino (34 points) receives Flamengo in Bragança Paulista.

Sylvinho’s team can try to overcome the 14 unbeaten games that Corinthians had in 2019, with Fábio Carille.

Between July 14, when they scored 1-0 at CSA in Brasileirão, and September 7, when they drew 2-2 with Ceará, Timão accumulated seven draws and seven wins. The sequence was interrupted with a 1-0 defeat by Fluminense, by Brasileirão, in Rio de Janeiro.

Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, against Sport, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Arena Pernambuco, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.