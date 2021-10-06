Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos are elected one of the most influential Afro-descendants in the world

Actress Taís Araujo celebrates award with her followers on social networks and thrills

This Tuesday, 5, Thai Araujo (42) and Lazarus Ramos (42) has a lot to celebrate.

The couple was named one of the 100 most influential people of African descent in the world by MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent). And of course they made a point of celebrating on the networks.

“Black achievements are not individual, they never will be. I said this before and I say again to celebrate this moment with you guys”, wrote the actress on her Instagram profile.

And completed: “Being on the list of Most Influential Afrodescendants in the World in 2021 (@mipad100), one of the most important awards for our people and alongside so many brilliant people like @adjunior_real, @claudiaraalves, @hilton_erika, @margarethmenezes, @gildovigor and é of course, @olazaroramos, makes me believe more and more”.

Finally, the artist highlighted: “Whether for communication, arts, influence or education, all work is done with care and especially respect, thinking about representation and transformation. So congratulations to everyone!!! This award is for you too!”, concluded.

