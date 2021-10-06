Tati says it’s not hard to live with and criticizes people

Tati Quebra Barraco, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), criticized, in a chat with Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos, the behavior of the confinement colleagues in the rural reality when talking about the formation of the third swidden this evening.

Mileide stated that one of her criteria for voting is the coexistence of the pawn in the house, when Tati made a self-analysis:

I don’t think I’m a difficult person to live with. I think I’m a real person, when I have to explode, I’ll explode. I just think I have a little voice. I normally speak loudly. Tati Breaks Shack

“I think anyone who is helpful, who helps, who does anything, is good at getting along,” opined Sthefane.

Then, Lary Bottino joined the trio and the four criticized colleagues who do not help in the kitchen and cleaning of the rural reality show.

“I don’t think it’s fair for people to clean up the kitchen for others, I think everyone has to wash their own dishes,” said Tati. “Everyone has to do a little bit,” agreed Sthefane.

“I went into the bathroom and saw a daily protector all stained with blood, I know where it comes from, but it doesn’t matter, an OB all stained with blood. He does this at your house”, continued the funkeira, criticizing the dirtiness of her colleagues.

“Yesterday morning there was a plastic tampon thrown in the sink. […] I had cleaned the sink all over. There’s no way, guys, to get stressed with these issues is to get angry because there are too many people,” said Lary.

Tati also promised that he will not cook after the seventh farm. “Each one does his thing. He’s hungry, go there and cook his own food. I’m no one’s employee. We’ve been doing it since the time we arrived,” she snapped.