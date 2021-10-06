Tax reform report joins ICMS and ISS

Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) will present this Tuesday (5) his report to reform the taxes that fall on the consumer. The text unifies taxes (including state and municipal) and brings a selective tax to discourage consumption of beverages and cigarettes (popularly called the “sin tax”). In addition, it does away with exemptions for basic food basket products and proposes, as compensation, a program that returns money directly to low-income families.

The report is part of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 110. The report, sent by the senator to leaders, was anticipated to UOL. There is a text in the Chamber on the same subject (PEC 45) and a more timid government bill, which unifies only two federal taxes.

The consumption tax reform aims to simplify taxes and contributions collected along the production chain and which are passed on, directly or indirectly, to the final price charged for the product or service. It is different from the Income Tax reform, which is in progress in the Senate.

Project creates three tributes: CBS, IBS and IS

The report brings two taxes that unify existing charges.

CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) , replacing Cofins and PIS/Pasep (federal)

, replacing Cofins and PIS/Pasep (federal) IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), replacing ICMS (state) and ISS (municipal)

The two taxes are non-cumulative. This means that, at each stage of the production chain, only the value added to the product or service is paid.

The project also brings the IS (Selective Tax), which would replace the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products). The objective of the IS would be to discourage the consumption of certain goods and services, such as beverages and tobacco products. The government would have a deadline to define this charge.

Some taxes that were previously intended to be unified were left out of the report, such as IOF, Cide-fuels and education-salary.

IBS may have different rate in each state or municipality

The idea is that the IBS, which unifies state and municipal taxes, has a single legislation, through a Complementary Law to be approved later. This Law will also define details such as the levy base and ways to recover the credit for the tax paid in the previous stages of the chain, since it is a non-cumulative tax – it is levied only on the value added at each stage of production. The collection would always be made at the destination of the goods or services.

Each entity may set its own rate, but it will be uniform for goods and services. Even so, the Complementary Law may bring exceptions (special rates) such as:

operations with fuels, lubricants and tobacco products

financial services

real estate transactions

The Complementary Law can also bring exemptions, lower rates or even tax refunds for “important sectors from the social point of view”, for example:

agribusiness

basic food basket

cooking gas

education

health and medicine

public transportation

purchases made by charities

Although the definition of most exceptions is left to the Complementary Law, the proposal already foresees situations in which these benefits should be adopted – in the case of government purchases, the Manaus Free Trade Zone, the Export Processing Zones (ZPEs) and the Simples National.

“The single rate imposed on all Federation entities, in addition to potentially harming their autonomy, would be inefficient. This is because, as spending needs vary between states and municipalities, collection needs must also vary,” the rapporteur wrote.

The tax will not be part of the calculation basis, which does away with the “inside tax”, which is considered by specialists to be one of the great problems of the current system.

Distribution of IBS revenue among municipalities

The report predicts that the revenue that each state collects from the IBS will be distributed as follows with the municipalities:

60% will be proportional to the population of the municipalities

5% will be distributed equally among all municipalities in the state

The remaining 35% is at the discretion of state law

Tax refund for low-income families

The rapporteur’s idea is to replace exemptions from basic food basket products with a program that refunds part of the taxes only to families in the CadÚnico —a federal government registry for low-income people, used to select beneficiaries of Bolsa Família and other programs.

The rapporteur cites studies that point to the low efficiency of reducing taxes on essential products, as they are also consumed by wealthy families, and because the benefit is not always passed on to the final price. Thus, it would be “more efficient to refund directly to low-income families the amounts paid as taxes”.

The report, however, does not provide details on how this return will be made, leaving the determinations to a supplementary law, to be discussed after the reform.

IS, the new ‘Sin Tax’

The rapporteur’s idea is that the Selective Tax, which replaces the IPI, falls on the production, import or sale of goods and services that are harmful to health or the environment. There would be no charge on exports.

“This is an instrument that could be of great relevance for the policy of mitigating climate change”, wrote the senator.

The proposal to “tax sin” has already been defended by minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and members of his team.

The IS would be the responsibility of the Union, with collection shared with states, the Federal District and municipalities, following the same criteria currently provided for sharing the IPI collection. The rates would be defined in ordinary law, but the government would have some freedom to modify them.

Changes in the transition period

The rapporteur proposes a reduction in the transition period, from 50 to 20 years, in the transition period for tax collection (which are now charged only at destination).

On the other hand, there was an extension of the transition period for taxpayers, from five to seven years, “in order to smooth the reduction of current ICMS benefits”, according to the rapporteur.

IPVA for boats and jets and IPTU update

In addition to unifying taxes levied on consumption, the report also makes changes to the IPVA (Motor Vehicle Property Tax). According to the text, water and air vehicles, such as yachts and jets, which are currently exempt, would be taxed.

According to the report, commercial vehicles destined for artisanal fishing companies, public passenger transport or cargo transport would not be taxed. Indigenous and riverside water vehicles used for subsistence activities would also be exempt.

The rapporteur’s proposal also foresees that the IPTU (Urban Building and Territorial Tax) has its calculation basis updated at least once every four years, having as a limit the property’s market value.