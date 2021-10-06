Tax reform: Senator presents a report that unifies ICMS and ISS and provides for a tax on cigarettes and alcohol

Endless bureaucracy

Photo: Pixabay Brazil is the country in which companies spend the most hours on tax bureaucracy, according to a World Bank report that assesses 190 countries. A Brazilian company spends, on average. 1,501 hours per year handling tax-related obligations. It is five times the average spent by countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Cascade effect

Photo: Pixabay This knot of so much information and charges makes life and cash for companies difficult, in addition to making mistakes easier. According to Endeavor, 86% of Brazilian companies present some type of irregularity in the payment of their taxes. These gaps are often due to lack of knowledge of the many rules. Even so, they can generate high fines and expenses.

— There’s a lock in the Constitution. You have to start with a tax reform that cannot reduce the tax burden, because no one gives up revenue, but also cannot increase the tax burden, because no one can take it anymore – he declared.

There is still a forecast for the creation of a Selective Tax, which will replace the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). This new tax will only apply to items that the government and society want to discourage consumption, such as alcohol and cigarettes.

Rocha’s opinion proposes a change in taxation, from origin to destination. For this, there will be a transition period of 20 years. The implementation of this Dual IVA model is expected to take seven years: two years for a trial period and another five years of gradual change.

The senator sought to eliminate points of divergence from this proposal, such as the creation of a regional development fund to compensate for eventual losses in the collection of subnational entities with the adoption of the new model.

The new proposal provides that this fund will be composed only of resources from the IBS – therefore, without a contribution from the Union, which was opposed to this fund.

Complementary projects

Rocha’s text must be analyzed by the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ). The senator has been working on this proposal in recent years: he was already the rapporteur of the PEC110 in the Senate and chaired the mixed commission in Congress that, informally, discussed the taxation on consumption in the country.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), speaks to the press after the presentation of the report by senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), which was attended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Pablo Jacob

At the report presentation event, which was attended by Minister Paulo Guedes, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) stated that the processing of this proposal could occur in conjunction with other projects on the subject.

Earlier, in debate, he criticized the government for placing the income tax reform as the only way to create Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

Pacheco said that those present at the meeting in the Senate presidency have converged around the proposal, but he considered that this was just a step. According to him, the PEC will initially go through the CCJ and then go on to the plenary. He praised the draftsman of the text as “a catalyst for ideas in the search for convergence”.

Pacheco highlighted that the presentation of the PEC occurs without prejudice to other matters of a tax nature that are in progress at the House.

— The approval this year is a consequence of what we have already done. The Congress that approved the Social Security, labor reform, the emergency PEC and several proposals during the Pandemic… This congress has a commitment in this historic period with the tax reform. We need to present a new model for society. All agree that the tax system needs to be changed – said Pacheco.

Pacheco said that Guedes is always welcome in the Senate and said that the economy minister did not participate in the press conference because he was not informed of the conversation with journalists, since, according to Pacheco, everything was done “improvised”.

The president of the Senate also said that the fuel problem has a tax nature, but also other aspects that need to be taken into account. He again cited the importance of Petrobras’ “social role” to help resolve the issue.

– There is a tax discussion, there is no doubt, including one that is being discussed in the Chamber for the unification of fuel rates. We are also following. Today I met with Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) and Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) to debate this matter, which is the current theme – he declared.

He reinforced that the Senate is committed to proposals that are positive for the country and that he awaits solutions for the new Bolsa Família.





With the high price of gas, Simone, 49, is forced to use firewood to cook in her backyard Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Vitória dos Santos Macedo, 21, was a street vendor on the beach. With the pandemic, it stopped working. Living with her husband in Vale dos Eucaliptos, in Senador de Vasconcelos, West Zone of Rio, their house has no running water, no stove, or refrigerator Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Simone Souza Bernardes, 49 years old. She and her children, Aline, 6, Marcos and Naiara, 15, live in the rural area of ​​Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Data show that, with the impact of the fall in income during the pandemic, 14% of Brazilians who were not considered poor in 2019 are in this situation in 2021 Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo In the box where Simone is sitting, the few groceries they have for the family are stored, a little flour and beans Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Little Aline eats the crumbs of a cake Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Couple Gustavo Moura and Naomi da Silva, in the small room where they live in Jardim dos Eucaliptos, in Senador Vasconcellos. They are out of work and are expecting their first child Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Julio, who preferred not to show his face, was a lantern worker and lost his job in the pandemic. With family problems, he recently went to live on the street, sleeping in Praça Jardim do Méier, in the North Zone of Rio Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

The government defends that the reform of the Income Tax, which is facing resistance at the House, should be used to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

In conversation with the press, Pacheco stressed that the tax reform calendar depends on the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre. He said that he is convinced that it will be possible to move forward with the topic in the Constitutional and Justice Commission.

Asked about the reform of the Income Tax, Pacheco reinforced that Bolsa Família should be a priority, but that it is necessary to exhaust all the possibilities of funding source so that not all the chips are deposited in a single project that was not even approved.

According to him, it is the Ministry of Economy that needs to provide the options for this.

– The reform of the Income Tax may even be approved, but it is not reasonable that all the tokens (from Bolsa Família) are deposited in this project – he reacted.

Asked what alternatives can be used to fund the new Bolsa Família, Pacheco replied to journalists that there are several possibilities:

– There is Refis, a resource repatriation program, collection from the updating of assets, there are a series of alternatives that can be implemented as support for a social program – said the president of the Senate.