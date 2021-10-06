Texas high school shooting leaves at least four injured

The Arlington, Texas (USA) Police respond to a high school shooting alert. City Mayor Jim Ross said at least four people were injured, three were hospitalized and one had minor injuries.

The shooting started on the second floor of the school at around 9:15 am local time (11:15 am EDT) after a fight between students at the school.

The agents were called in at around 10:00 AM local time (12:00 GMT) for Timberview High School, which is currently in lockdown. Police identified a suspect, 18-year-old Timothy Geroge Simpkins, who fled the scene in a silver Dodge Charger.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving in 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The school had about 2,000 students in the school year between 2019 and 2020.

Police said they are working together with other security officers in the region to investigate the incident and ensure security at the site.

An FBI spokesman said agents from the Dallas unit are also on the scene, assisting the Arlington Police.

In update