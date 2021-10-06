Texas school shooting leaves 4 injured | World

One shooting left at least four injured at a high school in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday (6), local officials said.
The city’s mayor, Jim Ross, told local television that three of the victims were hospitalized., the fourth, with minor injuries, was not referred to the health service.
The police search for the suspect in the shooting, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who allegedly fled in an automobile.
Police cars in front of Texas school where there are reports of shooting on October 6, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/NBC
Television broadcast images show at least 8 fire trucks and several ambulances parked in front of the college.
Arlington Police have reported that there is a safe place where parents can pick up their children, which will be taken from the school perimeter in a bus operation.
Police in front of American college after shooting in Texas — Photo: Reproduction/NBC
An FBI spokesman told the American press that federal police agents were sent to the educational institution to help with the searches.
Texas school shooting — Photo: G1 World
Arlington is a city of 395,000 people located in the greater Dallas area.
Report being updated.