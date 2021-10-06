Texas school shooting leaves injuries | World

A shooting left injuries at a high school in the city of Arlington, Texas, local police said on Wednesday (6).

“We are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School,” the corporation said in a statement. “We are conducting searches with the support of several agents.”

According to the American broadcaster NBC, “multiple victims” were registered, but there is no exact number. The channel cited police sources for the information.

There is no information about the authorship of the action and the motives for the crime.

2 of 3 Police in front of American college after shooting in Texas — Photo: Reproduction/NBC Police in front of American college after shooting in Texas — Photo: Reproduction/NBC

Television broadcasts show at least 8 fire trucks and ambulances parked in front of the school.

Lines of cars form at the entrance to the institution. According to the local report, they are the parents who try to pick up their children after the suspicion of the shooting.

3 of 3 Texas school shooting — Photo: G1 World Texas school shooting — Photo: G1 World

Arlington police said there is a safe place where parents can pick up their children, who will be taken from the school perimeter in a bus operation.

An emergency service employee even said on a social network that a police helicopter appeared to be searching for a suspect in the area.

Arlington is a city of 395,000 people located in the greater Dallas area.