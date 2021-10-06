Thaís Carla wins lawsuit against Léo Lins for fat phobia: “Let us not shut up”; know details

Dancer and influencer Thaís Carla won a court battle she was fighting against comedian Léo Lins, from the show “The Night”, aired by SBT. Thais filed a lawsuit for moral damages on account of fat-phobic comments made by him, about a video in which she demonstrates the difficulty of fat people in airplane chairs. Lins will have to indemnify the dancer in R$5,000 and has no right to appeal.

The decision was published this Monday (4) and obtained by Portal IG. In it, judges Francinaldo Santos Palmeira and Carolina Almeida da Cunha Guedes, from the 8th Court of the Special Courts System for Common Causes of the District of Salvador, said that the humorist’s behavior was offensive, promoted hate speech and incited others to attack Thais on the social networks.

“The defendant exuded unequivocal fat phobia, including encouraging people subscribed to his social networks to post similarly offensive messages against him. There is no doubt about the offense suffered. In the Democratic Rule of Law, the expression of thought is free, the exchange of ideas is commendable, even encouraged, under penalty of returning to the times of censorship. However, it is the state’s duty to protect minorities. Thus, hate speech or any activities harmful to the Dignity of the Other is not tolerable. Freedom of expression is not a safe-conduct to humiliate, expose public execration”, says the sentence.

The judges also highlighted that Lins, who has already called himself the “king of black humor (sic)”, is known for making offensive jokes against minorities such as blacks, fat people, people with disabilities, women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, to promote your stand-up jobs.

“The plaintiff’s image was used to promote the defendant, with clear economic benefit, who used a public person to generate content and spread offenses. The offense to the right to the image materializes with the use of the image without authorization for commercial purposes, even if it is not vexatious or does not violate the person’s honor or privacy.”, they concluded.

In an interview with Universa, from UOL, this Tuesday (5), Thaís Carla spoke about the importance of the process and, mainly, the result. “May it be an example for fat people, that we don’t shut up. And my work goes beyond ‘blogging’, it has this social bias too. It wasn’t the first time you used my image, but the highlight was the video. He was ‘monetizing’ with it. Precisely in a content where I was talking about accessibility, because many fat people stop doing certain things because of these situations”, he said.

According to the influencer, the indemnity was a way of giving visibility to the cause: “It’s a step forward for all of us, who have bodies that people think are public. I wanted to show that the blame for what we suffer is not ours. Winning the action is a victory for the fat people”. Léo Lins was contacted by UOL’s newsroom, but did not comment on the sentence.

In a publication on social networks, the dancer said that the court decision was historic, as this is the first time that a judge “directly upheld the conviction for violating fat phobia in the foreground.”

the indictment

Also in the interview, Thais said that he moved the action because the comedian “made fun of” content she produced in 2019, talking about how airplane seats are not designed for fat people. On YouTube, Léo Lins posted a video reacting to the material, using excerpts from the original record, entitled “Excess baggage in the seat”, as stated in the court decision.

For the judges, the humorist’s attitude went beyond the misuse of image. “The plaintiff was freely offended, messed up on social media by the defendant and his followers. Thus, the obligation to repair the damage arises from the misuse of the image, especially when it violates the dignity of the Plaintiff. The STJ has even concluded that the use of a public person’s image – for commercial purposes – constitutes a violation of the right to image”, scored.

