Thais Carla wins lawsuit linked to Léo Lins’s fat phobia

Dancer and digital influencer Thais Carla won a lawsuit for moral damages against comedian Léo Lins after he made fat-phobic comments about a video in which she demonstrates the difficulty of fat people to gain access to airplane seats. The artist no longer has the right to appeal, based on a decision by judge Carolina Almeida da Cunha Guedes, from the 8th Court of the System of Special Courts for Common Causes of Salvador, published this Monday (4).

With that, Léo Lins will have to pay R$ 5 thousand to Thais for moral damages for the improper use of the image. In the text of the sentence, the magistrate showed that Léo Lins’ behavior when playing the video was offensive, promoted hate speech and incited other people to attack the dancer on social networks, “exhaling unmistakable fatphobia”. The judge also said that freedom of expression, guaranteed in the Democratic Rule of Law, “is not a safe-conduct to humiliate, expose public execration” and that it is the state’s duty to protect minorities.

In an interview with universe, Thais Carla highlighted the importance of the action having taken into account the fat-phobic character of Léo Lins’ content.

Let it be an example for fat people, that we don’t shut up. And my work goes beyond ‘blogging’, it has this social bias too.

Fat phobia: indemnity for Thais Carla

According to the dancer, the comedian mocked the content she had produced for YouTube about how airplane seats are not adapted to fat people. On the same platform, Léo Lins published a video reacting to the material. The title of his video, according to the court decision, was “Excess baggage in the seat”. Thais’ original video, “Snuck in the Airplane—How to Travel Being Fat,” was published in 2019.

“It wasn’t the first time he used my image, but the apex was the video. He was ‘monetizing’ with it. Precisely in content where I was talking about accessibility, because many fat people don’t do certain things because of these situations “, explains the dancer.

The indemnity was a way, says Thais, to use the visibility he has to propagate the anti-ordophobia fight. “It’s a step forward for all of us, who have bodies that people think are public.

‘Humor’ to humiliate and the fight for the right to exist

The target of comments that despise her body and her existence throughout life, Thais Carla told universe which guards against the emotional impact that attitudes such as the comedian could have on someone with a fat body. “All the time I’m the target of things like that, because my body ‘gets there before’ me. But I’ve always taken it easy, because I have a structured family and I don’t blame myself. Society thinks that fat people can’t exist and have access, but they don’t I can keep quiet about it.”

universe got in touch and asked the comedian Léo Lins for a position on the case by e-mail. Until the publication of this article, we have not received any feedback.