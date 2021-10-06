The 25 best companies to work for in Brazil, according to the job site Indeed

Five people sitting waiting for the job interview (Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO — South System technology company, food conglomerate Mondelez and consumer goods company Unilever are the three best companies to work for in Brazil, respectively, according to a study by employment website Indeed and published in this report. Tuesday (5).

The ranking, which has a total of 25 companies, was created based on thousands of assessments and comments made by professionals who work or have worked in the companies, left testimonials and voluntarily assigned notes on the companies’ pages within the site. The study considers the period between May 2019 and May 2021.

On each company’s page, professionals evaluate five criteria with grades from 1 to 5 and give an overall score (also between 1 and 5): company management, balance between work and personal life, company culture, salaries and benefits and opportunities of career plan.

It is necessary to have at least 100 evaluations within the aforementioned period made by employees and professionals for the company to be considered for the calculation of the ranking. This is the second edition of the ranking, which began to be published in 2020 and is always done within a two-year interval. The previous edition was made considering the period between December 2017 and December 2019.

The idea of ​​the ranking is to be a guide for candidates to analyze the companies they want to work for, according to the opinion of employees and former employees.

Indeed currently has more than 270,000 vacancies open in Brazil and more than 25 million worldwide. Indeed, the Recruit Holdings fund also bought Glassdoor, another job portal, and now both sites belong to the same ecosystem and are sister companies — although they work independently.

According to Felipe Calbucci, Indeed’s sales director for Brazil, the two sites together have 85% of applications from professionals in the US.

According to a July 2021 survey by Indeed of 847 Brazilians, the top three pieces of information Brazilians want to know about their potential employer are: salary and benefits (75%), career path (55%) and working hours of work/vacation period (41%).

Check out the complete ranking:

25 best companies to work for performance sector South System Mondelez International Unilever Unimed Coca-Cola FEMSA PepsiCo Magazine Luiza JSL Samsung Electronics Leroy Merlin Apothecary Group Flex Nestlé Centaur Vivo (Telefônica Brasil) course Brazil GPA MRV Engineering Sodexus UnitedHealth Group (Amil) Makro BRF Pernambuco Houses Bahia Houses Cencosud (Jumbo) Technology Foods Consumer goods Health Consumer goods Consumer goods Retail Logistics Electronics/Technology Construction cosmetics Electronics Manufacturing Foods Sportive articles Telecom Telecom Consumer goods Construction food services Health Consumer goods Foods Retail Retail Retail

According to Calbucci, companies that want to take care of their workforce will continue to attract and retain the best talent.

“In an era of wide access to information, we see that those looking for a new company to work do research even more before making a decision, and companies that are investing in their employer brand, showing their efforts for the well-being of employees are more likely to stand out from the rest.”

In comparison with the last ranking, of the 25 companies selected in 2021, ten were already present in 2019. They are: Mondelez (3rd place), Nestlé (7th), Samsung (10th), Boticário (11th), JSL (12th place). ), Magazine Luiza (15th), Leroy Merlin (17th), Pepsi (18th), Vivo (23rd) and Sodexo (24th).

Featured Sectors

Considering the top 10 in the ranking, the main highlight is the company that ranked first. South System is a company that provides technology solutions for other companies and has around 500 employees.

“The message that the company sends when it gets first place is that it is possible to do a good job in terms of engagement and culture even as a smaller company. And one of the highlights, according to the testimony of the professionals, is the support for the development of employees”, says Calbucci.

He adds that the fierce competition in the technology market also encourages companies in the sector to seek solutions to maintain a high level of talent retention, which includes good remuneration and benefits, a well-established career plan and other resources to retain employees.

Remember that companies that offer jobs on Indeed are free of charge, and neither are candidates. Indeed’s revenue comes from the exposure upgrades that are offered to companies – they can choose to pay a fee to appear for a candidate profile, for example, or they can even campaign for job offers via the platform.

He also highlighted the consumer goods and retail sectors, which are large employers and which were also highly rated. “These are companies that managed to get through the crisis with a certain breath given the scenario, after all, people eating and being at home boosted online commerce, for example. Household consumption has been rising”, points out Calbucci.

According to data released on Thursday, 16, by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), the Consumption Intention of Families (ICF) grew 1.9% in September, the fourth consecutive month of positive result for 72.5 points, the best level since March. In comparison with the same month last year, the increase was 7.2%.

