The exclusivity of private physicians is a matter of public law

Questions about the exclusivity of doctors in private health plans must be judged within the scope of public law, since, despite involving issues of a private nature, the decision is centered on aspects of public and economic order, and on the right to health. So understood the Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice when deciding that the 1st Panel of the STJ judge an action against Unimed that deals with the award of doctors who serve only in the health plan.

Unimed offers awards to physicians who only serve clients of the plan

Disclosure

According to the process, Unimed de Ijuí (RS) included in its statute an exclusivity clause, offering premiums to ensure that physicians would only serve Unimed health plan clients. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed a public civil action and requested the nullity of this clause, as it would be configured as an abusive strategy that violates free competition.

In the 1st instance, the request was granted. However, the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) considered the parties’ autonomy of will predominant and granted Unimed’s appeal. The MPF appealed to the STJ.

Initially, the appeal was distributed to Minister Antonio Carlos Ferreira, from the 4th Panel, specialized in private law. He assessed that the demand would be of public law and determined the redistribution of the deed, which remained with Minister Regina Helena Costa, of the 1st Panel. In turn, the magistrate understood that the controversy was predominantly a private law, and raised the conflict of jurisdiction before the Special Court.

According to Minister Raul Araújo, the controversial issue is not merely focused on the scope of autonomy of will. He explained that there is a specific discussion about the anti-competitive conduct attributed to the health plan operator. Unimed’s attitude would, in theory, constitute an infringement of the economic and social order, in a way that would be harmful to the supplementary health service market.

Raul Araújo recalled that the MPF defended in its appeal that the practice is prohibited by Brazilian antitrust legislation and by Law 9,656/1998, the Health Plan Law. For him, the case involves the debate on free competition, right to health and intervention of the State in the economy. “There are prevailing aspects of administrative law and economic law over the initial issues of private law. Issues involving state intervention in the economy, state inspection of institutions that explore health in the private sphere, economic law are eminently public law issues. competition, among others,” he concluded. With information from the STJ press office.

CC 180,127