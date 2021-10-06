The Farm: Bil hints that Erika could be the Juliette of this reality show

In a conversation with Erasmo Viana, at dawn this Wednesday (6), Bil Araújo said that the prejudgment of pedestrians with ballerina Erika Schneider brings similarities with something that happened in “Big Brother Brasil 21”, in which Bil participated.

“There’s something happening here that happened in my first reality show, bro. I don’t want to put a stop to Erika, she had her bullshit with Mussunzinho, but the whole house’s prejudgment on top of her, the whole house judging, Brazil embraces this cause, old man”, said the model.

Even after Bil’s comment, Erasmus continues to comment on the player’s mistakes in confinement.

“I don’t know if it was an absurd thing. She didn’t have an absurd thing. It was the set of attitudes. It wasn’t even Mussunzinho’s thing, you know? It was her pitch as a farmer. Then Rico said that she celebrated, yes, [as punições causadas por ele]”, said the businessman.

Bil ended the conversation by saying that he will only be sure about Erika if she misses Wednesday’s Farmer’s proof, competes in the public vote on Thursday, and survives the game.

“We will discover this in the countryside. Mussunzinho came out on a difficult field for him, I don’t want to brag. But this field is difficult for Tiago [Piquilo], but I don’t want him to leave. A day [Dayane Mello] doesn’t come out,” said the model.

