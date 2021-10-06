The Farm: Rico, Erika, Tiago and Dayane are in Roça this week

In another dynamic of voting for the formation of the Roça of the week, this Tuesday (5), the workers had to face the votes of their partners of “The Farm 13“, from Record.

As leader of the week, Gui Araujo was responsible for directly indicating the first pawn, and the entrepreneur indicated the influencer Rich Melquiades.

By the individual votes of each pawn, Erika Schneider was chosen, with seven votes. As has happened every week, the most voted by the reality’s participants has the right to pull another pawn straight, and James Piquilo could not escape the choice.

Unlike other weeks, the fourth roceiro was not chosen by the dynamics of Resta One. This time, the unlucky one would be chosen by the person with the Power of the Red Flame, in this case, Bil Araújo, who ended up choosing Dayane Mello.

With that, Rico, Erika, Tiago and Dayane Mello form the previous quartet for this week’s Roça. As the last nominee, Dayane had to veto someone from the Farmer’s test this Wednesday (5), and the model vetoed Tiago.

Now Rico, Erika and Dayane compete in the Farmer’s test to see who escapes the public vote on Thursday (6).

