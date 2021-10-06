The Farm: Solange Gomes claims to suffer ‘tastophobia’: prejudice for being hot

The participant of the reality A Fazenda 13 Solange Gomes said this Monday (4) that she suffers prejudice for being hot. “People think I’m ‘oh, pretty, I don’t know what.’ First, they think I have 50 men: one pays a bill, another gives a car, another doesn’t know what. That’s what goes through people’s minds and it’s the other way around, it’s not like that. That’s what I said about prejudice, about taste-phobia”, said the ex-muse of Bathtub Gugu.

Participant Victor promptly questioned the piece. “Like phobia? Is there such a word?”. “No!” Solange replied. “And what would it be then?” said Victor. “It’s a prejudice, right? A sensual woman, a hot, beautiful woman, a woman who works with sensuality,” said Flamengo’s former coach, Renato Gaúcho.

“People think that women are stupid, that women don’t know how to do anything, that they have an easy life. It’s a prejudice. There is this prejudice”, he said.

