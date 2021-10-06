the list of Brazilians with offshores – Business – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

The Pandora Papers investigation, coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which analyzed 11.5 million documents related to offshores – companies opened by businessmen, politicians and bankers in tax havens – had new developments this Tuesday (5) .

After Piauí magazine published that Paulo Guedes, minister of the economy, and Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, had open offshores in places like the British Virgin Islands and Panama, it was time for the Metrópoles portal to disclose some personalities who also maintain companies in tax heavens. Some of them even owe real fortunes to the Union.

Remembering that having an offshore company is not a crime, as long as it is declared to the Internal Revenue Service. If the assets exceed the value of R$ 1 million, it is also necessary to declare them to the Central Bank. The ‘bad reputation’ of this type of resource happens because, many times, these companies are used to do tax evasion and money laundering. Furthermore, they make it difficult to monitor assets.

In the case of Guedes and Campos Neto, the discussion revolves around a supposed conflict of interest, since both have influence in the Brazilian economy and access to privileged information. By law, they could not manage investments in Brazil or abroad that are affected by political decisions.

See below the list made based on the disclosures made to date by vehicles that participated in Pandora Papers:

They owe more than R$ 20 million to the Union:

Convicted of crimes against the capital market and owner of the former EBX group, which charmed investors with false promises, he owns two offshore companies, Farcrest Investment and Green Caritas Trust. However, Batista also has an active debt of R$3.8 billion with the Union.

Inventory of former deputy José Janene

The former deputy appointed as a participant in the Mensalão scheme, acquitted by the Chamber in 2006 and killed in 2010, has two offshores to his name. ‘Corliss Enterprises’ and ‘Kleman Investments’ are located in Panama.

Other businessmen and personalities, such as Claudio Rossi Zampini (CRZ Telecomunicações and Flamingo Táxi Aéreo) and Jonathan Couto de Souza (Clean Industry and Cigarette Trade) are cited as having millionaire backlogs in Brazil, and with companies open in tax havens. In total, there are 65 Brazilians with active debts in excess of R$ 20 million with the Federal Revenue, but who have offshores open abroad, according to Metrópoles. Together, the value of outstanding debts reach R$16 billion.

Entrepreneurs investigated for financing and disseminating fake news:

Three large Brazilian businessmen, aligned with pocketbookism and mentioned in the fake news survey (which investigates funding and deliberate dissemination of false news) also appear as owners of offshores. The best known of them, Luciano Hang, would have hidden the company, whose capital is over $100 million, for two decades. The regularization came together with the opening of the process to carry out an IPO at the end of 2020, which was later interrupted.

According to data from Pandora Papers, the businessman has not declared his offshore in the British Virgin Islands for nearly two decades. ‘Abigail Worldwide’, with capital of US$ 112.6 million (according to the 2018 statement), was only regularized last year, when Hang began the process of going public on the Stock Exchange, interrupted shortly thereafter.

Owner of offshore companies Violett Investments, in the British Virgin Islands, and Amboy Finance SA, in Switzerland. The businessman told the Metropolis that his companies in tax havens were all declared and within the law.

The businessman and his brother, Alexandre Bellizia, appear as beneficiaries of Duncan Investors Ltd, established in 2012, in the British Virgin Islands.

Shareholders or business owners:

Andrea, Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo (Prevent Senior)

The brothers, who are at the center of a scandal over tests of the ‘covid kit’, proven to be ineffective, on patients of the agreement, have four offshore locations in the Caribbean. The total capital is US$ 9 million and the brothers do not appear as ‘owners’, but as ‘beneficiaries’ – a common maneuver, according to Metrópoles, to make it difficult to trace the companies’ managers.

Flávio Rocha (Guararapes – GUAR3)

In charge of the Guararapes group (GUAR3), which controls Riachuelo, Rocha appears as reserve director of offshore Cruzcity Holdings, created in 2016 and headquartered in Switzerland. At the time of its creation, it had about US$ 1 million for investments.

Pedro and Alexandre Grendene (owners of Grendene – GRND3)

The twin brothers, who are at the head of shoe giant Grendene, together own three offshore companies, with capital of more than US$ 20 million. The locations are the British Virgin Islands and the US state of Delaware.

Rubens Menin and his children (owners of MRV, Banco Inter and CNN Brasil)

The Menin family owns four offshore companies, whose assets reach US$ 82.2 million in assets. Data from the consortium of journalists show that a relevant fact disclosed in 2019 by MRV regarding the purchase of the American developer AHS cites one of the offshore companies, Costellis International, as being wholly owned by Rubens Menin. However, the executive’s children would also have part of the company’s share capital.

Moll Family (owners of Rede D’Or – RDOR3)

The names of Pedro and Paulo Junqueira Moll appear as owners of two offshore companies, PEEPM Group and Vega IC, with jurisdiction in the British Virgin Islands. The values ​​held were not found in the Pandora Papers database.

In total, 25 Brazilian shareholders, from 20 of the 500 companies that employ the most in Brazil, were identified. In addition to those mentioned above, the list includes entrepreneurs from listed companies such as Aeris (AERI3), Soma (SOMA3), Klabin (KLBN4), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Vulcabras (VULC3).

Public servants linked to the economic team

Paulo Guedes (minister of economy)

The minister owns a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven located in the Caribbean. The value of the assets reaches US$9.5 million, the equivalent of almost R$50 million.

Roberto Campos Neto (President of the Central Bank)

The server in charge of the monetary authority owns Cor Assets, located offshore in Panama, a tax haven in Central America. The company has US$ 1.09 million in capital, equivalent to R$ 6 million, and was closed in October last year, when Campos Neto had already been in office for 22 months.

Linked to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)

Marco Polo Del Nero (top hat)

The lawyer succeeded José Maria Marin in charge of CBF in 2015, and was later indicted for fraud, money laundering, extortion and obstruction of justice, for allegedly taking bribes from sports marketing companies. Del Nero would have opened an offshore company in mid-2014, Finview Investments Limited, with capital of US$ 10 million, equivalent to about R$ 50 million today, and closed it in 2015. However, the fate of the money has not been clarified documents obtained by the consortium of journalists.

