The Pope: education commits us to welcome the other as he is, without judging anyone

“If in the past, even in the name of religion, ethnic, cultural, political and other minorities were discriminated against, today we want to be defenders of the identity and dignity of every person and teach new generations to welcome everyone without discrimination. Therefore, education commits us to welcome the other as he is, not as I want him to be, as he is and without judging or condemning anyone”, said the Pope this October 5, at the Vatican, at the Meeting on Religions and Education: Global Educational Compact

“Today, on World Teachers’ Day instituted by UNESCO, we want, as Representatives of Religions, to express our closeness and gratitude to all teachers and, at the same time, our concern for education.”

That’s what Pope Francis said in his speech this Tuesday (05/10) in Sala Clementina, in the Vatican, at the meeting “Religions and Education: Global Educational Pact”. For the first time, representatives of religions met to share their educational commitment.

The Holy Father recalled that two years ago – on September 12, 2019 -, he addressed an appeal to all those who intervene, for various reasons, in the field of education to “dialogue about the way we are building the future of the planet and the need to invest everyone’s talents”, because “all change needs an educational journey to make. to mature a new universal solidarity and a more welcoming society”.

Renew the passion for more open and inclusive education

Francisco explained that, for this purpose, he promoted the initiative of a Global Educational Pact, “to revive the commitment for and with the new generations, renewing the passion for a more open and inclusive education, capable of patient listening, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding ”, inviting everyone to “join efforts in a broad educational alliance to form mature people, capable of overcoming fragmentations and contrasts and rebuilding the fabric of relationships in order to create a more fraternal humanity”.

The Pontiff recalled that the fundamental principle “know yourself” has always guided education, but it is necessary not to neglect other essential principles: “know your brother”, in order to educate to welcome the other; “knows creation” in order to educate for the care of the common home; and “know the Transcendent” in order to educate to the great mystery of life.

“We have at heart an integral formation that is summed up in knowing oneself, one’s own brother, creation and the Transcendent. We cannot hide from the new generations the truths that give meaning to life.”

The Pope also stressed that religions have always had a close relationship with education, accompanying religious activities with educational, school and academic activities. “As in the past – he added -, today too, with the wisdom and humanity of our religious traditions, we want to be a stimulus for a renewed educational action that can make universal brotherhood grow in the world.”

Educating new generations for peaceful coexistence

“If in the past differences put us in opposition, today we see in them the wealth of different ways to reach God and educate the new generations for a peaceful coexistence in mutual respect.”

Therefore – he observed -, “education commits us never to use the name of God to justify violence and hatred against other religious traditions, to condemn all forms of fanaticism and fundamentalism, and to defend the right of everyone to choose and act according to their own conscience”.

Teach new generations to welcome everyone without discrimination

“If in the past, even in the name of religion, ethnic, cultural, political and other minorities were discriminated against, today we want to be defenders of the identity and dignity of every person and teach new generations to welcome everyone without discrimination.”

Therefore, “education commits us to accepting the other as he is, not as I want him to be, as he is and without judging or condemning anyone.”

Teach new generations to be the voice of the voiceless

“If in the past the rights of women, minors and the most vulnerable were not always respected, today we are committed to firmly defending these rights and teaching new generations to be a voice for those who have no voice.”

Therefore, “education urges us to reject and denounce all violations of the physical and moral integrity of each person.”

To train new generations for a more sober lifestyle

“If in the past – Pope Francis continued – we tolerated the exploitation and plunder of our common home, today, more aware of our role as guardians of the creation entrusted to us by God, we want to be the voice of nature that calls for its survival and train new generations for a more sober and eco-sustainable lifestyle.”

Therefore, he concluded, “education commits us to love our mother earth and to avoid wasting food and resources, as well as to share more of the goods that God has given us for everyone’s life”.