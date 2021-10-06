The revelations of the largest study on physical exercise and fitness ever carried out – 10/06/2021 – Balance and Health

The fitness benefits of physical activity are widely known to science. However, the relationship between different types of exercise — lighter, more intense, aerobic or not — and improvement in fitness and fitness indices is still not fully understood.

To deepen this knowledge, researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine (USA) conducted a large study with more than 2,000 participants — the largest study ever to understand this relationship.

Although research has been done to assess outcomes in relation to fitness and fitness (rather than overall health), physical fitness has a major influence on health and is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Published in the European Heart Journal, the study found that strenuous exercise improves fitness and fitness more than light physical activity—such as counting steps and walking 10,000 steps a day (distributed throughout the day).

Intense exercise is three times more effective in improving fitness than just walking and 14 times more effective than just decreasing daily inactivity (such as getting up to change the TV channel, taking stairs instead of the elevator, etc).

The conclusion may seem obvious, but in fact there are a number of details that have been deepened by the research, conducted by and led by Boston University professor of cardiology Matthew Nayor’s team.

For example, can a person who spends all day sitting at the office make up for this sedentary time by exercising more intensely after work? How does that person’s health compare to someone who has a job where there is more physical activity but doesn’t exercise beyond that?

There was also uncertainty about whether the number of steps taken per day (counted with step counters) actually made any difference in physical fitness — and the conclusion was that it did in all genders, age groups and health conditions, confirming that maintaining activity throughout the day is beneficial for everyone.

The researchers also found that people who have a higher-than-average number of steps per day and who exercise more intensely for a short period also have above-average fitness regardless of how long they’ve been sitting. In other words, it is apparently possible to compensate for the harm caused by a sedentary lifestyle throughout the day with an increase in physical activity and exercise at other times.

The research also investigated how the body responds to different intensities of physical activity during the beginning, middle and peak of an exercise.

Researchers had already expected to find among the results the fact that more intense exercise promotes an improvement in performance during peak activity. But they’ve also found that high-intensity exercise is also more beneficial than brisk walking in improving the body’s ability to start and maintain lower levels of activity.

According to Nayor, who led the research, another question was what are the impacts of past habits related to physical health and the level of well-being of a person in the present.

“We found that participants with high levels of activity at first, but low levels of activity about eight years later, had equivalent levels of fitness. This suggests that there may perhaps be a ‘memory effect’ of physical activities performed in the past with the current fitness index,” says Nayor in an article on the research published by Boston University and the World Economic Forum.

The importance of light physical activities

Matthew Nayor points out that while the conclusion is that more intense activities are better for conditioning, this does not mean that light activities are unnecessary.

“Our study confirmed that light activity also improves fitness. And this is especially important for older people or for people who have medical conditions that prevent them from doing more intense activities,” he says in the article.

But if your goal is to improve your fitness, he says, doing at least one more moderate or intense exercise is three times more effective than just being a person who walks a lot, for example.

What is intense exercise?

The researchers used definitions established in other studies as a basis for recent work. These works consider that walking between 60 and 99 steps per minute is light exercise, walking between 100 and 129 steps per minute is moderate and above 130 steps per minute is intense.

However, in the university article, Nayor points out that speed may need to be higher in younger people. The US Fitness Guide recommends between 2:30 am and 5:00 am of moderate exercise per week and between 1:15 am and 2:30 am of intense exercise in the same period.