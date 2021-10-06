The Voice USA: Candidate rocks singing in Portuguese, and participant leaves Ariana Grande with tears in her eyes; come watch!

Destroyed! The 21st season of “The Voice USA” is in full swing, and one performance in particular had a very important meaning for us Brazilians. Candidate Sabrina Dias was born in the United States, but her family is from Brazil and the girl is fluent in Portuguese. Honoring her origins, she decided to make a beautiful presentation at the auditions this Monday (4), singing a classic of Brazilian Popular Music: “Girl from Ipanema”.

Sabrina had fun and showed vocal power when interpreting the anthem, immortalized in Tom Jobim’s voice. The presentation pleased the audience and won over John Legend, who turned the chair around for the girl. “I love this song, it’s a classic, and I’ve been in a good mood since the song started. What I liked the most about your version is that you put some power in it, it was really cool, it was very different“, said the jury.

Kelly Clarkson was also very pleased with the candidate’s performance, but explained why she didn’t press her red button. “Sabrina was really cool, but I already have Carolina, who is also bilingual, so I didn’t want to put the two in competition, so I didn’t come“, said the star. Anyway, we have a very talented representative on the show! I’m so proud! Watch an excerpt:

Another beautiful and emotional moment of the night was the Ryleigh Plank audition. The girl chose “Anyone”, by Demi Lovato, to try her chance on the show. As the song calls for, which has deep lyrics, the singer surrendered and left Ariana Grande with tears in her eyes. At Plank’s vocal power, both Ariana and Kelly turned their chairs.

“It was very emotional, I could see that it came from somewhere“, said the interpreter of “thank u, next”. Legend and Blake Shelton were also just praise for the girl. “I love all your vibe… I feel like I can help you in the competition“, tried to convince Clarkson. Ultimately, however, Ryleigh chose Grande’s team. “I really think you can win this“, fired the juror. Check out: