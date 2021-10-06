The Voice USA: Season 21 Mega Mentor Announced

This week ends the phase of “blind auditions” in the 21st season of The Voice from United States. Thus, the teams will be formed and the battle phase will arrive. On this occasion, members of the same team sing in duet, but only one will be chosen by their coach to advance in the competition. Once this phase is complete, Knockouts begin, when survivors compete against each other in a similar format to the previous phase. The difference is that they sing alone.

> Brasileira sings in Portuguese on The Voice of the United States

For Knockouts, there is the mega mentor figure. Usually a great artist is invited to help all participants during rehearsals. This season, the name was announced this Tuesday (5th). It will be the redhead Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran will use all his experience as a highly successful artist in the industry to help the aspiring ones. He will always be by the side of the technicians, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton, doing my best to perfect the tips.

Currently Ed Sheeran has two simultaneous hits. “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” are at the top of the charts! The songs are part of the “= (Equals)“, which will be released on October 29th.

In other seasons, they’ve already had big names in the position of mega mentor: Taylor Swift, Nate Ruess, Rihanna, Tim McGraw with Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, James Taylor, Snoop Dogg and even Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and usher, the latter also worked (or still work) as technicians).

Read more:

Brazilian sings in Portuguese on The Voice of the United States

Last Monday (04) another episode of the 21st season of the The Voice of the United States, with Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as technicians. A specific performance drew attention for being very different from what is usually seen there. It is a Brazilian, singing in Portuguese!

the candidate Sabrina Dias he broke the paradigms and took a risk in his audition singing in Portuguese. She bet on the classic “girl from ipanema“, in Tom Jobim, the best known Brazilian music in international territory. she got that John Legend turn your career around, automatically joining your team.

At the The Voice USA, people usually sing in Portuguese and from time to time it’s Spanish. Singing in Portuguese is new, but it worked!

Sabrina Dias lives in New Jersey. She was actually born in the United States, but comes from a Brazilian family. John Legend praised her: “I love this song, it’s a classic, and I’ve been in a good mood since the song started. What I liked the most about your version is that you put some power in it, it was really cool, it was very different“, he said.

Kelly Clarkson also commented, explaining the reason why he did not turn his chair: “Sabrina was really cool, but I already have Carolina, who is also bilingual, so I didn’t want to put the two in competition, so I didn’t come“, he said.

Unfortunately the presentation was not aired in its entirety, with just a few seconds. Anyway, it’s a great achievement!

Watch the video: