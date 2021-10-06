‘There will be a new pandemic,’ says WHO deputy director

The deputy director of World Health Organization (WHO), Mariangela Simão, gave an interview to “Rádio France Internationale” about how the institution assesses the future of health from the pandemic of Covid-19. The news is not the best: according to the doctor, it is “inevitable” that we have a new global epidemic in the future.

The sanitarist graduated from the Federal University of Paraná stated that a new pandemic will happen and, perhaps, soon. “There will be a next pandemic. This is something we already know and which is inevitable. It’s a question of when it will happen“, said Simão in an interview with RFI.

She assessed that Covid-19 should serve for a multilateral collaboration to fight the next pandemics, with a global coordination to join efforts in favor of human health.

“This pandemic, after the Spanish flu, was the most impactful and is also an observation: I think the world needs to wake up because we see that it was not just developing countries that were affected. It affected the whole world, no one was prepared. The World Health Assembly now in November will be discussing the possibility of developing a pandemic treaty.“, said Simon.

Where will the new pandemic come from?

The Covid-19 pandemic was a great shock to humanity. While vaccination accelerates slowly for the planet’s developing countries — according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 3.5% of the population of countries on the continent are fully vaccinated — the first world is beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel to the disease.

Sars-Cov-2 has infected more than 219 million people worldwide and caused 4.5 million deaths worldwide. However, scientists calculate that there are other viruses with pandemic potential that could be even more devastating to human health than the not-so-new coronavirus.

new swine flu strains, other Covid-19 variants that escape vaccine immunization, the return of MERS or the emergence of a human-to-human transmissible avian flu are some of the health events that could have devastating effects in the world. With an extremely globalized economy and growing population density indices around the planet, controlling a future pandemic becomes increasingly difficult over the years.

In addition, the growing demand for animal protein — meat consumption is related to 70% of new diseases found in humanity — catalyzes the emergence of new viruses.

“When we overcrowd farms with thousands of animals in the space of a soccer field, which stand paw beside duck, in addition to the stress that permeates their bodies and knocks down their immune system, there is ammonia destroying their lungs and a lack of fresh air and sunshine: all these factors together are the right way to go for anyone who wants to create an epidemic quickly“, he said Michael Greger, biologist and writer of “Avian Influenza: A Virus With Our Guilt”, to “VOX”.

Another factor for the emergence of new ones is also the melting glaciers that can harbor viruses and bacteria that had been frozen for millions of years.

“The idea that a bacterium can survive a long time is already definitive. The question is: for how long? A million years? Half a million? 50,000 years? There are a dozen scientific articles that confirm: yes, there is evidence that permafrost bacteria can come back to life.”, affirms Jean Michel Claverie, a virologist from the University of Aix-Mairselle to “Greenpeace.com”.

“If one of these viruses comes in contact with a host, it will be reactivated. So if you put human beings in permafrost places, those human beings can become infected, retransmit the virus and start a new pandemic.”, complete.

The doctor at the University of São Paulo (USP) and professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Eduardo Massad, believes that the global Sars-Cov-2 epidemic is just a test for the future. “The Great Epidemic would be a pandemic of catastrophic proportions that could kill something like 2 billion people in the world in one year. It would cause a significant drop in human life expectancy: from the current average of 72 years to approximately 58 years. This possibility exists and is based, in part, on historical events such as the bubonic plague.”, the professor told the BBC last year.

“I believe we are seeing these health crises more often from factors such as global warming, population migration, international trade and even greater tourism. These phenomena contribute to the speed at which epidemics are appearing. Since the Spanish flu, we have seen HIV, Nipah fever, Chicungunha, SARS, MERS. I’ve tracked at least 15 potential pandemics”, completed.