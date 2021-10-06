“They would do 35 races if they could”

Christian Horner says a balance needs to be struck on the calendar (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Formula 1 announced this week that the 2022 season will be the biggest ever. The goal is to extend the calendar to 23 races next year — which was a target for 2021, but it did not happen due to the new coronavirus pandemic — in addition to holding the sprint races in a third of the season, that is, of 7 or 8 proofs. Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team manager, however, is concerned about F1’s momentum. According to him, the category would not hesitate to stipulate 35 races per year, but it is necessary to find a balance to do so.

“It’s a tiring calendar. It’s like in any sport, there is that great demand for Formula 1”, said Horner, at a press conference. “I’m sure we could have 35 races if the organizers could find a balance so that we don’t have two teams working. We need to make sure that we can only have one team for the entire season,” he added.

“[O calendário] it is demanding, especially in these times of pandemic, with the change of calendar and a triple round also arriving, in addition to difficult logistics for the Middle East”, he continued.

Horner reveals that working inside the pits, with mechanics and engineers, is difficult due to the many stages of Formula 1, but still maintains a harmonious atmosphere in the team. For the Brit, it’s all about balancing the parts, as the category today, in terms of car development time, is very different from what it was 15 or 20 years ago.

“It is hard. But I think the way all the teams handled it [o calendário apertado] it was phenomenal. And we certainly don’t have people who are saying, ‘I don’t want to run a race,’” he said.

“15 or 20 years ago, the amount of testing that used to take place between races and the amount of time engineers, technicians and drivers had to work on the car was very different from what we see now. But it’s a matter of getting the proportion right, finding a balance with this calendar”, he concluded.