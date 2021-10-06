This image will help you at the time of Confession

St. Faustina had a private revelation, in which Jesus spoke to her about what really happens in the confessional

We are often reluctant to confess because we think that all we are doing is telling our sins to the priest. This thought can make us fear Confession because we resist revealing our sins to someone else.

However, Confession is going to Jesus, which is truly present in the confessional.

St. Faustina had a private revelation in the 1930s, in which Jesus spoke to her about what really happens in the confessional.

“Today the Lord said to me: ‘Daughter, when you go to confession, to this fountain of My mercy, the Blood and Water that came out of My Heart always descend on your soul and ennoble it. Every time you confess, immerse yourself fully in My mercy, with great confidence, so that I can pour out the bounty of My grace upon your soul. When you approach the confessional, know that I am waiting for you myself. I’m only hidden by the priest, but I act in his soul myself. There, the misery of the soul meets the God of Mercy.”

confession and mercy

This image of Jesus waiting for us in the confessional is the image we need to imprint on our minds. When we approach the priest, we are actually approaching Jesus, begging him to have mercy on our souls.

In fact, Jesus is more than willing to shower his mercy on us. In other words: it is ready to forgive our sins.

So if you have trouble approaching the confessional, remember that it’s not the priest you go to, but Jesus Christ himself.