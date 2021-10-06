“This is not CPI, it won’t turn into a circus”, says the judge when interrupting the hearing in the Henry case

Prosecution witnesses in the Henry Borel case began giving testimony at the TJ-RJ this Wednesday. At the beginning of the hearing, there was discussion between the prosecutor Fábio Vieira and Monique Medeiros’ lawyer, Thiago Minagé, who interrupted the testimony of delegate Henrique Damasceno, the first to be heard.

Monique’s defense said Damasceno was giving opinions, not reporting the facts of the day of the crime. Amidst the discussion, the Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro had to intervene.

“Here it is not CPI. Here we are to hear the witness. This is not going to turn into a circus!”, he said.

During the deposition, delegate Damasceno, responsible for investigating the case, stated that the boy Henry Borel, 4 years old, arrived dead at the hospital.

“It was expressly demonstrated by the medical team and by the expert reports that, although he had been subjected to resuscitation maneuvers for a long time, at no time he had a heart rate. He has already arrived dead.”

Henry died on March 8th. According to the complaint, the boy was the victim of torture carried out by his stepfather and former councilor Dr. Jairinho. The boy’s mother, Monique Medeiros, will also face triple aggravation of murder, torture and coercion of witnesses.