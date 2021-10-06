This is the new feature that should change the way users use the WhatsApp app – MWN Brasil

New messaging app function, multi-device feature has obviously changed the way user can use WhatsApp.

With the new feature, the phone does not need to be connected to the Internet and the user can still use WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal easily.

With it, it is possible to link a WhatsApp account to 4 devices. And as an advance, the novelty should still allow to link an extra phone soon, as detailed by the WABetaInfo website.

The platform will allow the possibility of linking the iPad version of the app to the main device.

Also according to the information, a recent screenshot shows when the user opens WhatsApp Web/Desktop if they have joined the beta program for multiple devices.

With this, it is possible to understand that you will finally be able to use the messaging app on a second mobile device.

💣 WhatsApp is working on multi-device 2.0! The new version of multi-device allows using WhatsApp on other Android and iOS devices!

This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. https://t.co/WxtPCF12IR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 26, 2021

How will the novelty work?

When the user links the second mobile device for the first time, WhatsApp syncs the chat history: this process is obviously encrypted end-to-end.

When the user opens the app on the ​​second mobile device after some time, the app downloads all messages from the server and this does not require their main phone to be connected to the Internet.

Messaging app works on new function that will be released soon for Android and iOS phones 10 new features to be added to the messaging app in the coming months

It’s still unclear whether the messaging app will limit this feature to just tablets (iPad and Android tablets) or whether cell phones are included.

The feature is still under development in the iOS beta app. The platform also works on the same feature for Android. Check out:

WABetaInfo playback

