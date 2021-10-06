Thomas Müller jokes about stopping Lewandowski: “Put three markers on him” | international football

In seven games for the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski netted seven times. In the Champions League, he scored four goals, plus two more for the German Super Cup. The 2021/22 season has barely started, and the Bayern Munich striker has already scored in 13 opportunities. But Thomas Müller taught how to stop his partner.
Perhaps the best way to contain it is to put three markers on top of it. [Lewandowski]. So I’m alone, Gnabry, Sané and Coman are also free and we can score goals. Bayern Munich wins
– joked Müller, Bayern midfielder
Lewa received the Golden Boot, a traditional award given to the player with the most goals in a national league in the European season in September. The Polish striker scored 41 goals in the last Bundesliga. And to the dismay of opponents, he seems to be far from leaving the post of top scorer.
Müller celebrates with Lewandowski his goal in Bayern Munich’s victory over Greuther Fürth last month — Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters
The playful and experienced Thomas, who so far has scored four times and distributed six assists in the season, also said that Giovane Élber was one of his greatest childhood idols. The Brazilian won everything with Bayern. In addition to becoming Champion of the Champions in 2000/01, he has four Bundesliga mugs on his CV.
– One of my idols was Giovane Élber. He was a great attacker, always with that teasing smile on his face. I loved that – said the player.