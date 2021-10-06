Three thousand tickets for the game in Brazil will be drawn among people who took the vaccine against Covid in AM | Amazons

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, announced this Tuesday (5) that he will give away 3,000 tickets for the game between Brazil and Uruguay among people who have already taken the two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. The game will be held in Manaus, on October 14th. According to the government, the goal is to encourage people to get immunized.

How to participate in the draw?

All people who live in the Amazon and who have already taken the two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 can participate in the draw.

At registrations can be done between the 5th and 11th of October. It is necessary to register on the Vacina Premiada website, informing name, telephone, address, RG and CPF number. A ticket will be drawn by CPF, individual and non-transferable.

The draws will be held from October 8th to 12th. There will be 15 draws, three per day, with a total of 600 tickets per day and 3,000 in all.

PRIZE DRAW: Register here to compete for tickets for the Brazil game in Manaus

The results of the draws will be published on the government’s social networks and on the Vacina Premiada website. Place, date and time of collection of tickets will also be informed on official social networks.

At the time of withdrawal, the supporter will have to present their CPF, a document with a photo, proof that they are a resident of Amazonas and the vaccination card.

Proof of vaccination

On game day, only those who present will have access to the Arena da Amazônia the proof that you took the two doses of the vaccine or the single dose

The Secretary of Health, Anoar Abdul Samad, said that people drawn with the two doses applied and with an interval of more than 15 days from the last application will be able to access the stadium normally. However, those selected who took the second dose less than 15 days before the game will be submitted to disease detection tests 48 hours in advance.

According to the secretary, those who are included in the draw will also receive alcohol gel. O use of masks will be mandatory for employees and fans.

The Secretary of Public Security of Amazonas, General Carlos Alberto Mansur, stated that a security scheme will be set up to serve the population on the day of the event.