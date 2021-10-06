Ticket office, Justice, commissions: see results below expectations in Flamengo’s budget | sport business

It’s not just on the field that Flamengo has reason to celebrate. On several fronts, the club exceeded budget forecasts. This is what can be seen in the readjustment of the expenditure and revenue forecast approved unanimously on Monday night by the club’s Board of Directors. But not everything is cause for celebration.

There were also examples of results that were much lower than the initial forecast, in the case of the item “agreements and pledges”, which cost the club R$ 17 million more. In the presentation, the board explains that these are “unforeseen share agreements and losses”.

In commissions paid on athlete transfers, there was an increase of BRL 29 million compared to last year (BRL 10 million in intermediation and BRL 19 million in transfers to third parties), totaling BRL 67.3 million in this item – the which is explained in the club with the increase of R$ 100 million in relation to the expected gross revenue from the sale of rights to athletes.

In the item “supporter-partner/box office/stadium”, there were also large losses in relation to the initial forecast. The club expected revenue of around R$ 173 million, but made only R$ 51.8 million. One of the explanations for the difference between the numbers is the initial budget forecast, which estimated the public’s return for April.

It is a budget item that has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and could still improve until the end of the year, as fans gradually start returning to the stadiums.

Sponsor agreement postpones R$65 million in loans

But the cash flow was not short of breath. Two loans from BRB bank, the uniform’s master sponsor, which the club was supposed to pay off in July, were postponed to 2022 and 2023. A relief of R$65 million. One of the goals of this postponement is the need to generate cash for the first half of January, when the club has large expenses and little income.

Flamengo presented a positive operating cash generation of R$44.4 million and highlighted to the board members the number obtained despite the losses with the pandemic. The club expects to have a final balance for the year of R$ 64.4 million.

Other data from the presentation draw attention. In total numbers, the club spent more than it received on player transfers, although transactions for reinforcements in August did not involve acquisition of rights. The club received BRL 212 million from player sales, spent BRL 180 million on acquiring rights, plus BRL 67.3 million in commissions. In other words, Flamengo spent R$ 34 million more than it received.

It is noteworthy that the expenses include installments of acquisitions made in other seasons, not only what was invested in reinforcements this year, and that sales made in 2021 will have installments to be received in the coming years.

In the presentation, the club cites “result in transactions by athletes exceeding budget, without sporting damage”. Two items were pointed out: an increase of R$ 100 million in gross revenue from player transactions and “management of negotiations in installments for purchase and sale, using a partial advance payment of receivables to overcome a one-off effect caused by the pandemic”.

Bonds May Increase Expected Surplus

Some positive points pointed out in the presentation to the board members were the “possibility of exceeding performance goals” in the 2021 tournaments. Flamengo hopes, according to the adjustment, to end 2021 with a surplus of R$ 137 million. But there is room to grow the amount in the case of titles in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

For example, the forecast was that the club would reach the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. It has already reached the goal in the national competition and advanced in the continental one. With a place in the Libertadores final alone, Flamengo has already guaranteed US$ 6 million, which can become US$ 15 million in the case of the title. At the Brazilian Nationals, the forecast was to reach at least second place. Today, the club is third in the table.