Ticket or cell phone? São Paulo tests bus payment via QR Code – 10/06/2021

Imagine getting on a bus and, instead of pulling out a plastic ticket or cash, simply picking up your cell phone, pointing the screen at a reader and paying automatically. Apparently, this should be a reality on buses in the city of São Paulo in the future.

Last Friday (1st), SPTrans —the city’s company responsible for managing public transport by bus— began testing the novelty. For now, it will only be available in the 17 vehicles of line 4031-10, which connects Parque Santa Madalena, in the East Zone, to the Tamanduateí subway station.

The idea is for this phase to last six months, during which necessary adjustments and changes will be made to the system, as well as user surveys. This line transports more than six thousand people per day.

According to SPTrans, the solution is useful for tourists and occasional passengers on buses in the city, who do not have a Single Ticket, or in situations in which the person has forgotten the plastic card at home or has it unloaded. It is important to emphasize that this payment method does not entitle you to integration.

How it works?

To use the feature, you must have the SP Pass app installed on your phone. It has versions for both Android and iPhone devices and was developed by São Paulo startup UPM2, which signed a contract with SPTrans.

This application allows credits to be added through bank slip, Pix, Banking Doc, debit and credit cards or at lottery outlets.

The operation is simple: once you have a balance in the app, just click on the “QR Digital Ticket” option and confirm the value of the ticket. Then, a QR Code will be displayed on the device screen which, once “shown” to the turnstile reader, will release the ticket.

On this site you can see a step by step on how to use the novelty.

In addition to being used for public transport, the application also works as a digital account, as it is possible to use the credits stored there for internet purchases, taxi payment, bicycle rental, among others.

Multipurpose code

The use of QR Codes in São Paulo transport is not exactly new. In April of this year, the capital’s subway system adopted the technology, which allows the purchase of tickets at ticket offices, self-service machines and partner establishments —in this case, a paper with the code is printed — as well as through a cell phone application .

With the paper or QR Code being displayed on the cell phone screen, just use it at the turnstiles at the stations.

This is just another possible application of QR Codes, whose acronym means “Quick Response” (“quick response” in Portuguese). These two-dimensional bar codes work similar to the codes we find on supermarket products, but the use of two dimensions makes them capable of storing much more information.