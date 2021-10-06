Timbó Startup Purchased by One of the Largest Insurance Companies in Brazil | Pedro Machado

One more Santa Catarina startup became the target of a large national company. Porto Seguro, one of the largest insurance companies in Brazil, announced this Monday (4) the purchase of Atar, from Timbó. The deal, which did not have the value disclosed, includes the acquisition of a 74.6% stake in fintech, as startups that develop financial solutions are called. The other 25.4% remain with the partners, who continue to run the operation with independent management, without changes in headquarters or customer service.

Atar, which already served Porto Seguro, became known by launching, in 2016, a technological bracelet used for approximation payments, replacing cards. In recent years, however, the company has added Banking as a Service (BaaS) solutions to its portfolio – in short, it offers a platform that helps customers build digital banks. Currently, the team has around 40 employees.

To the market, Porto Seguro informed that the investment made reinforces “its strategy of accelerating the transformation to the digital market”. The company already offers financial services such as credit cards, loans, syndicates and vehicle financing. With Atar, it adds “a payment institution capable of developing digital solutions in an agile, efficient and scalable way, including the digital account”, the statement adds.

The transaction took place through Porto Ventures, a Porto Seguro investment fund. The negotiation has already been concluded and the company also informed that it will contribute an additional amount, also undisclosed, for the development of new services and the expansion of Atar’s payment solutions platform.

