Tinder brings a novelty to Brazil that shows possible matches with common tastes

One of the most common criticisms of Tinder is that the app is based almost exclusively on its appearance rather than encouraging people to search for common tastes. Now, as one of the exponents in the segment, the app intends to change this issue a little by launching the “Explore” feature in Brazil.

The idea is similar to what exists on Instagram and allows you to discover new profiles inspired by your habits and ideals, such as game lovers, card-carrying moviegoers or lovers of Arab food. In the app, however, the focus is on people’s interests, which can help you find people more compatible with your lifestyle or way of thinking.

“Explore” will bring new ways to meet people on Tinder (Image: Press Release/Tinder)

The platform also introduced a new feature called Quick Chat, which allows you to exchange initial ideas before the match. There will be a timer with a time limit on which people must talk: when it’s over, they decide whether the conversation will go deeper or if it all ends there. The novelty has been very successful since its launch in the US, in early June, and is available daily from 6pm to midnight in Brazil.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For developers, “Explore” is the biggest app revolution since the creation of the swipe, that sideways drag movement. In initial tests, around 80% of users have tried the service and the reception seems to have been positive. The idea is for this to be a dynamic and constantly renewing space to deliver interesting new members to connect with.

“Explore” in Tinder Center

When you chat on the internet, there is always that fear that someone else has a fake photo or is lying about who they really are. Photo verification is a feature to provide more security for users, from a selfie taken in real time and compared to those already in the app with a face recognition technology.

Everyone who goes through this process receives a blue identification seal to ensure authenticity. From now on, Tinder members will be able to set whether they want to see only people with verified photos from the Explore section.

The Quick Chat is the opportunity to chat quickly with several people and see if there is any “chemistry” (Image: Divulgação/Tinder)

Another novelty, this one more focused on Generation Z, is a new way to meet people on the internet. Swipe Night is a fine example of this: it is an interactive experience that attracted more than 20 million people and increased matches by 26%, in addition to opening the way for similar new ideas. Now, an updated version of Swipe Night, even more mysterious, will arrive integrated in Explore from November.

Vibes, on the other hand, comes with this footprint more aligned with ideas for people to get to know each other. Every week, members will have new ways to express their opinions on various aspects of everyday life, from ideas of where to go on a first date to pop culture happenings. The idea is for everyone to answer these questions in order to identify users.

This is the first time members can chat before giving match, so flirting and conversation become protagonists, rather than just focusing on beauty. With this, Tinder shows why it remains at the forefront of relationship apps and bets on the creation of bonds that are much deeper than a mere external appearance.