Tite confirms the team with Guilherme Arana on the wing and Gabriéis on the attack; see lineup | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team closed on Wednesday the preparation for the game against Venezuela. In the last training session in Bogotá, Colombia, coach Tite confirmed the changes he will make in the lineup.

The duel between Brazil and Venezuela is valid for the 11th round of the Qualifiers and takes place at 8:30 pm (GMT) this Thursday, in Caracas.

The news in the lineup canarinho starts in the goal. Alisson returns to being the holder of the goal, surpassing the competitions of Ederson and Weverton.

At left-back, Guilherme Arana gets his first chance in the Seleção, taking over as Alex Sandro.

Without Casemiro, who was cut by a tooth infection, Fabinho was chosen by Tite.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa, called up on Tuesday night, will perform in Barranquilla, straight for Sunday’s game against Colombia.

Another novelty in the Brazilian squad is the return of Gabriel Jesus, who will form an attacking duo with namesake Gabigol. He hasn’t worn the hopscotch since the quarter-finals of the Copa America, against Chile, when he was sent off.

Remember that Neymar is suspended for having received the second yellow card in the last match.

Thus, Brazil goes into the field in 4-1-3-2 with: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson and Lucas Paquetá; Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus.

On the eve of the duel against Venezuela, Tite led a reduced field practice in which two teams of 10 players faced each other. Afterwards, he organized the defensive positioning in set-pieces, such as fouls and corners, and did a tactical job with the holders.

Leader of the Qualifiers with 100% success, Brazil travels this Wednesday afternoon to Caracas.