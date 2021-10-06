Today there is another Super Seven grand prize draw (06/10)

Top Stories

Wednesday is the day of another draw for the super seven, and the session of lotteries, of Tech News brings the main information about the contest 153 gives super seven and the other Lotteries. This is where you are well informed on how to bet, where the draw will take place, what the prizes are and much more.

The draw will take place from 20:00, at Caixa Econômica Federal, at the Tietê – SP terminal. Today’s contest offers the prize worth BRL 2.7 million.

Bet until 5:30 pm on Lottery Houses and in the online lotteries until 19:00, it’s BRL 2.7 million and the super seven, holds draws on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 20h. Stay tuned!

See how to bet today

Bet until 5:30 pm on Lottery Houses and the bet can be made on the ticket or directly at the Lottery counter, on the card/wheel identify the 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one, choose only one number per column. You can also bet on the Online Lotteries until 19:00.

If you choose to place multiple bets, you can choose up to 14 more numbers (a maximum of 21 numbers), with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 2 numbers per column with 8 to 14 numbers marked and a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 numbers per column with 15 to 21 numbers dialed.

Seven numbers are drawn (one per column). And you only pay $2.50 per 7-number bet. Place as many bets as you like and increase your odds. Good luck!

Bet with Cash Pools

Like Cash Pool gives super seven, you have the possibility to place group bets. For this, you just need to fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.

For the pool of super seven, the bettor pays the minimum price of R$ 10.00, each odds cannot be less than R$ 5.00, being possible to make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 10 odds (for bets made up of 8 numbers).

